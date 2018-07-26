In the continuing effort to take wine off the pedestal and onto the table, here’s the wine recommendation of the week from Compline Wine Bar in Napa:
From the slopes of Sicily’s still-active Mt. Etna, Terre Nere Rosé is a clear and transparent terroir expression of the volcano. Made with Nerello Mascalese, which winemaker Marco de Gracia describes as “the heart of Etna,” this wine is a reminder of just how good Sicilian wine has become. These are high-elevation vines, whose roots have been digging deep for over 45 years. Rosé is for all seasons — but this summer it’s for every day.