The estate of the late (great) Giuseppe Quintarelli is in the same rare air as the first growths of Bordeaux, the great domaines of Burgundy, the cult producers of Napa, and the heavyweights of Barolo. Bottles of famed Amarone from Quintarelli are harder and harder to obtain, and they run hundreds of dollars apiece.

The old master died in early 2012; his daughter and grandsons now carry the torch and continue his legacy. While Quintarelli's dried-grape red wines are famous, there's also a standout white made at the estate: Bianco Secco Ca del'Merlo. Ca' del Merlo — a reference to blackbirds, not Merlot — is a stunning, dry, textural blend of Garganega, Sauvignon Blanc, Chardonnay, and Trebbiano Toscano. It's a cult find in its own right, and a beautiful introduction to the works of Veneto's greatest winemaking dynasty.