Jean-François Jacouton Syrah "A Deux Pas" 2020 - $27

For years, decades really, we've heard that Syrah is the next variety to make consumers go berserk. But then everyone realizes that Syrah has a real personality — it's a love-it or hate-it kind of thing.

Well, if every Syrah had this kind of personality — expressive, peppery, briny, light and energetic instead of brooding and moody — then we'd be having a different conversation about the grape! We're completely taken with this Northern Rhône Syrah, made just "two steps" outside the Saint-Joseph appellation boundaries, and we want to get this on your table. It's simultaneously savory and refreshing, and it's the sort of red that shows best with a little cellar chill on the bottle.