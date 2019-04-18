Belden Barns in Sonoma hosts its annual Cork Hunt from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday, April 28.
A family event for parents and kids, the Cork Hunt is an opportunity for parents and kids to explore everything that the estate has to offer, from Belden Barns wines (adults only) to the vineyards, Wishing Tree and Farmstead.
Kids are encouraged to bring baskets for gathering pastel-hued corks hidden among the vines and around the property. A few "golden corks" will also be included for prize redemption.
Picnicking on property is also welcomed on this special day, and Nate and Lauren Belden will be tasting through a selection of their estate wines in the barn. A tour of the Farmstead with farmers Jenny and Vince Trotter caps off the day's festivities.
The new, Belden Barns' pastel pink, canned Rosé 4-packs (equal to one, 750 ml. bottle) will make their debut at this event.
Belden Barns is at 5561 Sonoma Mountain Road, Santa Rosa.