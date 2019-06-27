Show off the best pitch, flip or flop at The Carneros Wine Alliance third annual Carneros Cornhole Tournament and Wine Tasting. Hosted at Etude Wines in Carneros, Napa, this year’s event takes place from 4 to 6 p.m., Saturday, Aug. 10.
The event begins with a tasting of Carneros wines from Artesa, Ca’ Momi, Calmere, Cuvaison, Etude, Poseidon Vineyard, Saintsbury, Sangiacamo, Schug Carneros Estate, Truchard, Viansa, ZD Wines and more.
Come with an appetite, as Boxcar Fried Chicken and Carneros Resort and Spa will both offer foods. Attendees can also enjoy flavored waters from Hint Water and an olive oil tasting by California Olive Ranch.
A lively cornhole competition will follow. All proceeds from the event will be donated to the Carneros Volunteer and Schell-Vista Fire Departments
Tickets are $50 per person before July 4, and $60 after July 4, which includes a walk-around wine tasting, small bites and participation in the Cornhole Tournament. Tickets can be purchased online here. Etude Wines is at 1250 Cuttings Wharf Road, Napa.