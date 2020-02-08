Napa Valley wineries have mastered the art of designing visitor experiences to match their wines and brands. The range of activities visitors can enjoy at local wineries goes well beyond pickup parties and tours to include horseback riding, blending your own bottle, and ethnic celebrations.
Élan Fayard, co-owner of Napa-based Azur Wines, who is also a consultant for Élan Fayard Consulting, a winery consulting business, said she designed Azur’s tasting room to include a view of the winery’s production facility.
“The winery is in an urban area off North Kelly Road in Napa. We call our tasting room ‘The Green Room.’ It has an expansive glass wall that looks onto our production cellar. The furniture includes a green velvet couch, a nice reclaimed wood bar, and a living wall of ferns and succulents. It’s got a very relaxed lounge feel, with low lighting,” said Fayard.
Fayard says Azur’s tasting room reminds guests of a speakeasy.
“People don’t get to see hands-on winemaking often. In The Green Room, you see something new happening every day to produce quality wines. It is truly a unique experience for those seeking a view behind the scenes,” said Fayard.
Fayard said the best visitor experiences are those that are authentic and over-deliver.
“I’ve found from working as a consultant for a variety of Napa Valley wineries that sales will falter if the experience doesn’t match. The only instance where a mismatch benefits the winery is if you have a really fancy interior and inexpensive wines,” said Fayard.
From trail rides to Persian culture
Rudy Zuidema, winemaker at Shadybrook Estate Winery at the Rapp Ranch, located in Napa, said Shadybrook Estate has created a rustic, adventure-oriented experience for its guests with horseback riding.
“We purchased Rapp Ranch in 2016. We began offering trail riding on American quarter horses in 2017. Guests love it. The barn staff put everyone at ease with these beautiful animals. There are so few working ranches left that it’s hard to find an experience like this in Napa Valley,” said Zuidema.
Zuidema said riding options include a half hour or 50 minutes. Guests have the option to explore the property’s vineyards and oak groves on both rides.
“We also offer corporate team-building exercises in the arena where the horses kick around inflatable soccer balls as big as a table. We play a version of ‘Musical Chairs’ using horses. Riders don’t get off the horse, but have to get their horse to secure a position in the arena before the other riders do,” said Zuidema.
Zuidema said horseback riding bridges the theme of the property to the Rapp Ranch wines.
“We create two brands of wine, Rapp Ranch wines, which are more approachable, and Shadybrook wines, which are more refined and sophisticated,” said Zuidema.
Architecture and décor can also be excellent tools to help guests understand a winery’s approach.
Darioush Winery in Napa welcomes guests with impressive stone pillars, reflecting pools, and flower gardens outside. There are Persian-style statues and architecture in the tasting room.
“Ancient Persia was known as one of the birthplaces of winemaking. Proprietors Darioush and Shahpar Khaledi are proud to share not only the unique architecture, inspired by the capital city of Persepolis, but...the beautiful art, history, and culture of their native land. (One) small example (is) in our tasting room, (guests) will find Persian-roasted pistachios served at our tasting bar. (These) are a long-standing symbol of hospitality,” said Marc Moynier, director of hospitality for Darioush Winery.
Moynier said the wine at Darioush “is all about balance.”
“We make bold yet distinctive Napa Valley Cabernet Sauvignon from our southern Napa estate vineyards. Many of our guests are experienced collectors. As such, our hospitality team is comprised of many highly educated hospitality professionals. We have several advanced and certified sommeliers. The majority of our team has earned at least a (Wine & Spirit Education Trust) Level 2 certificate,” said Moynier.
Moynier said Darioush treasures teaching visitors more about pairing by offering different tastings, including wine and cheese pairings and sensory experiences with olive oil.
“We enjoy offering unique, elevated wine experiences to cater to the many diverse and unique interests of our guests,” said Moynier.
Teachable moments, parties, and open doors
Tracey Hoff, director of retail at Conn Creek Winery in St. Helena, said Conn Creek makes its guests feel at home by welcoming them to blend their own bottle of wine.
“Our ‘Barrel Blending Experience’ takes place in the AVA Room, which was remodeled in November of 2018. The guests taste through six AVA Cabernet Sauvignons and four Bordeaux varietals. Their host guides them through the tasting with an overview of Napa Valley and an introduction to blending. Guests like the comradery and competition, as well as the opportunity to learn more about Napa Valley,” said Hoff.
Elizabeth DeLouise-Gant, winemaker for Conn Creek, said the barrel blending experience is similar to how she approaches blending sessions.
“Everyone gets a pipette and a graduated cylinder, similar to what I use. Before they make the full blend, they make a small mock blend. Guests get to choose AVA wines from the Stags Leap District, Oakville, Rutherford, Chiles Valley, and Atlas Peak. We have them taste one Napa Valley Cabernet against all the different AVAs. (This helps them) taste the difference and uniqueness of each (wine),” said DeLouise-Gant.
DeLouise-Gant said the idea for the ‘Barrel Blending Experience’ came from Mike McGrath, the former winemaker at Conn Creek.
“He brought this idea to Conn Creek after his visit to France in the 1990s. The ‘Barrel Blending Experience’ is very popular for educational purposes, team-building events, and celebrations,” said DeLouise-Gant.
Full-blown parties are another good way to share a winery’s offerings.
Nicholas Berube, director of hospitality and marketing at Grgich Hills Estate in Rutherford, said Grgich welcomes guests with a wide variety of celebrations, including its Annual Blessing of the Grapes in August, its daily grape stomp that runs August through October, and its Fourth of July party for wine club members.
“We love bringing people together and have a lot of practice at it. One of our biggest events is our Croatian Extravaganza, which takes place in early July. We usually have 300 to 400 guests for this event. We invite folk dancers who perform in traditional Croatian costumes, sing both the U.S. and Croatian national anthems, and serve Croatian dishes, including roasted lamb,” said Berube.
Berube said Grgich targets guests that look for “affordable luxury.”
“Our events and even visits to our winery are an immersive experience. Our hospitality staff take visitors into our gardens and vineyards. (There) they’ll see owl boxes and beehives, which are important elements of our organic farming practices. They get an understanding of why we value organic farming. In our American Canyon vineyard, chickens and Guinea fowl roam freely. During events, they come to the tables where our guests are seated,” said Berube.
Berube said one of the most important aspects of a visit to Grgich’s tasting room along Highway 29 is the winery does not require reservations for bar tastings.
“People can stop in anytime. We don’t want to be exclusive. We often hear how friendly we are. People are impressed with the fact that they can join us with their friends and taste great wine without pretension,” said Berube.