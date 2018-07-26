Reid Family Vineyards will be transformed into festive, fun-filled arena of food, wine and music for “Crush MS,” the fifth annual fundraiser to eliminate multiple sclerosis, taking place from 3 to 6 p.m. on Saturday, July 28.
For those interested in the current status of MS research, a symposium led by Dr. Jeff Dunn, head of the Stanford University Clinical Neuroimmunology team, will precede the wine tasting, starting at 2 p.m.
Kevin Reid of Reid Family Vineyards and Julie Hare of Counter Punch Wines, founded Crush MS in 2014 to create a network of wineries dedicated to raising funds and awareness in order to create a world free of multiple sclerosis and help people living with the disease to live well now.
In an opinion piece for the Napa Valley Register, Kevin Reid said, “If you asked me years ago what my early 40s would be like, I never would’ve thought I’d be severely disabled and spending my days working as the co-founder of Crush MS.”
Diagnosed at the age of 27, Reid described symptoms of the “autoimmune disease in which the body attacks its own nervous system, causing an interruption in nerve signals,” that confined him to a wheelchair and caused him to lose his ability to play piano.
“The one predictable thing about MS is its unpredictability,” Reid wrote. “Living with this disease compelled me to do something to help others. As I was trying to figure this out, I met a woman in Napa named Julie Hare, who also has MS. She and her husband had created Counter Punch Wines to fight back against the effects of MS. Sharing my desire to eliminate MS, they agreed to collaborate with my family winery, Reid Family Vineyards, on a project called Crush MS. The idea was, and still is, to bring many wineries together to raise funds for critical research into the cause of, and to find a cure for, MS.”
The first Crush MS, held in 2014, drew several hundred guests. Since then, the group has donated nearly $300,000 to research at Stanford University and to programs that help people live well with MS.
“While Crush MS looks to the future of the disease, I’m also focused on helping people in the community deal with its everyday challenges,” Reid said. “While I’m lucky to have supportive family and friends, I’ve realized the importance of asking for help and relying on community resources, especially if I’m having a bad day with my MS.
Reid cited a new website called GatherMS.com, which helps collect existing local and national services for people living with MS and care partners.
At this year’s Crush MS, guests will sample wines from Aveo, AXR, Benevolent Neglect, Broman Cellars, Cade, Charles Krug, Counter Punch, Crane Family, Darms Lane, Fontanella, Handwritten, Herb Lamb, Hess Collection, Hoopes, JCB Collection, Jessup Cellars, José Wine Caves, Judge Palmer, Kendall-Jackson, Maz, Naked Wines.com, Olivia Brion, Page, Pax, Reid Family, Shadowbox, Silver Trident, St. Supery, Titus, Truchard, ZD Wines and more.
An auction will include sports memorabilia, vacations in exotic locations, art, wine, music memorabilia, and other exciting items.
Proceeds benefit the Northern California Chapter of the National MS Society, Stanford University research, the achievement center at Dignity Health, and other related organizations.
Tickets can be purchased for $80 in advance at www.crushms.org. Purchased at the door, tickets will be $100 per person.
Reid Family Vineyards is at 1020 Borrette Lane in Napa.