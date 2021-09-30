 Skip to main content
Crush MS moves online for 2021

  • Updated
Kevin & Julie at CMS

Kevin Reid and Julie Hare are the co-founders of Crush MS, taking place virtually in 2021. 

 Bob McClenahan

The seventh annual Crush MS event will be held online in 2021 on Oct. 8, although the silent auction to support the multiple sclerosis fundraiser in Napa Valley, begins online on Oct. 1.  

“Crush MS is usually an in-person celebration at Reid Family Vineyards. For obvious reasons, we’ve decided to move to a virtual format this year,” said Crush MS co-founder, Kevin Reid.

Reid, along with his fellow activist, Julie Hare, started Crush MS in 2014 when they decided to do something about living with multiple sclerosis. Since both families were in the wine business, the Reids and the Hares decided to network with other wineries willing to help raise funds for research and increased awareness of the disease in the local community.

Thus far, Crush MS has raised more than $360,000, and distributed funds to several recipients including Stanford Neurology, UCSF Neurology, the MS Achievement Center, Canine Companions, the International Progressive MS Alliance, and the Northern California Chapter of the MS Society. Crush MS has also created the Napa Valley MS Support Group.

The Crush MS Harvest Celebration and Auction 2021 begins at  6:15 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 8. The hour-long online program will include live and silent auctions, messages from local MS heroes, up-to-date MS information from several international research scientists and music by Full Chizel.

Register for free at crushms.org to receive the link to the silent auction beginning Oct. 1, and to the Oct. 8 program.

