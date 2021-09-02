Cuvaison Estate Wine: Napa’s pioneering winery gets a makeover

Cuvaison, he comments, is one of the shapers of Napa Valley. Among a plethora of brands in the valley, the elbow room gets a little tighter to differentiate yourself. “But when you are among nine wineries in 1969, you’re working together in shaping what Napa Valley should be.”

Cuvaison was founded by Thomas Parkhill and was acquired by the current owners, the Shmidheiny family, in 1979. Zepponi regales us with an interesting detail about the Swiss-based family, which has been in the wine business for four generations. The worldwide spotlight on Napa Valley created by the 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting got matriarch Adda Schmidheiny interested in the region.

“She came to Napa and was captivated by it,” says Zepponi. So much so that she took a handful of dirt in her kerchief back to Switzerland and convinced her family that Napa wines should be part of their portfolio. “My guess is she probably went to Mondavi and picked up dirt from To-Kalon,” Zepponi muses.

Over the years, members of the Schmidheiny family have been working with Cuvaison long distance with limited annual trips to the winery, but have fully relegated the operations to their team led by Zepponi.

“They are very keen on hiring local talent,” said Zepponi who has earned the nickname “a winemaker’s president.”