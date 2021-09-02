Cuvaison Estate Wine: Napa’s pioneering winery gets a makeover

There is an old expression that “everything old is new again.” That certainly applies to Cuvaison Estate Wines.
The Carneros winery is among a rare group of nine Napa Valley wineries established in the 1960s that have operated in the valley ever since. Founded in 1969, the family-owned Carneros winery has quietly continued to produce distinctive estate Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, yet, over time, the label may have gotten lost in the onslaught of dazzling new wineries vying for the accolades of the wine press and public.
Forgotten no more, the historic grande dame is coming on the radar of the younger generation. “Millennials have discovered it,” says Dan Zepponi, president and CEO of Two Estates Wine Collective, which includes Cuvaison and its sister winery Brandlin Estate in Mount Veeder.
“We have built a brand around a sophisticated yet approachable luxury product,” Zepponi said. “We have so much here we have to start unlocking the secrets.”
It’s one of those triple-digit Napa Valley days and Cuvaison's cool barrel room turned temporary tasting room is packed with a new generation of wine aficionados rediscovering the pioneering estate. The tasting room is undergoing a facelift and is scheduled for a grand opening at the end of September.
The barrel room sports a smart contemporary look with an alcove furnished like a small private lounge, which is where I meet Zepponi.
Cuvaison, he comments, is one of the shapers of Napa Valley. Among a plethora of brands in the valley, the elbow room gets a little tighter to differentiate yourself. “But when you are among nine wineries in 1969, you’re working together in shaping what Napa Valley should be.”
Cuvaison was founded by Thomas Parkhill and was acquired by the current owners, the Shmidheiny family, in 1979. Zepponi regales us with an interesting detail about the Swiss-based family, which has been in the wine business for four generations. The worldwide spotlight on Napa Valley created by the 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting got matriarch Adda Schmidheiny interested in the region.
“She came to Napa and was captivated by it,” says Zepponi. So much so that she took a handful of dirt in her kerchief back to Switzerland and convinced her family that Napa wines should be part of their portfolio. “My guess is she probably went to Mondavi and picked up dirt from To-Kalon,” Zepponi muses.
Over the years, members of the Schmidheiny family have been working with Cuvaison long distance with limited annual trips to the winery, but have fully relegated the operations to their team led by Zepponi.
“They are very keen on hiring local talent,” said Zepponi who has earned the nickname “a winemaker’s president.”
“Most people come to a president’s position from a sales and marketing business; few come from the production side,” says Zepponi, whose father Gino Zepponi co-founded ZD Wine. “I really understand what winemakers need.”
Throughout his career, Zepponi has overseen numerous tasks from managing winemaking and viticulture to production for such companies as Beringer Wine Estates (now Treasury Wine Estates), Canadian-based Mark Anthony Group and Vintage Strategies.
Napa’s veteran Steve Rogstad, at the helm of winemaking, is marking his 17th vintage at Cuvaison. The portfolio of wines expresses the purity of Carneros’ cool-climate terroir, wines that are balanced seamlessly with acidity and vibrant fruit. The fog and the breeze sweeping off San Pablo Bay cool the vineyards planted on gently sloping hillsides dominant with Diablo clay soil.
We tasted some recent vintages. The 2017 Brut Rosé, Méthode Champenois, is a pale-hued blend of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay fragrant with raspberry and cassis with hints of toasty brioche. The 2019 Chardonnay Méthode Béton for the first time uses the technique of fermenting in concrete eggs. (Béton is French for concrete).
While concrete eggs have been used for Sauvignon Blanc, 2019 was the first vintage for Chardonnay, Zepponi explains. Made from three different clones — the Old Wente, the Dijon 95 and Dijon 548 — the wine expresses floral aspects of juicy stone fruit with a snappy minerality. The concrete fermentation that drives the lees contact gives the wine a layer of creaminess on the palate.
The 2018 Pinot Noir is an elegant wine, a carousel of cherry and plum flavors with notes of lilac and hints of allspice.
I am surprised to hear that in addition to the plantings of Pinot Noir and Chardonnay, Cuvaison has devoted eight acres to Merlot. “This was a big Merlot house in the early '80s,” Zepponi remarks.
The cool climate 2018 Arcilla Merlot (named for Arcilla clay soil) is a rich and elegant wine with silky tannins, evocative of white pepper, rocking with bright black cherries, leading to an earthy, spicy finish.
Anchored by a scenic pond, Cuvasion’s 400-acre estate sits on undulating hillsides cooled by the marine influence from San Pablo Bay. The 210-acre vineyard planting is sculpted into a mosaic of 20 blocks of Chardonnay and 17 of Pinot Noir with smaller blocks dedicated to Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot and Syrah.
A new state-of-the-art 32,000 square-foot winery was constructed in 2009, specifically designed to handle small lots. The gravity-flow winery, equipped with three concrete eggs and 60-some tanks for individual fermentation, allows each vineyard block to have a vessel specifically selected for that wine.
In addition to the solar-powered winery, the vineyard is certified Napa Green Winery and Fish Friendly Farming, the latter a certification program for agricultural properties managed to restore fish and wildlife habitat and improve water quality.
The soon-to-open cantilevered VIP pavilions are designed to float above the pond so the guests can get an immersive experience of the thriving ecosystem, the flora and fauna, birds and wildlife, egrets and otters in the pond.
“We are heavy on experiencing this estate,” Zepponi comments. ‘Everything is made here, grown, aged and bottled on this property.”
Catch up on Napa County's top news stories
In case you missed it, here is a look at the most-read stories on NapaValleyRegister.com.
Get unlimited digital access to the Napa Valley Register for just $1 for your first 6 months! Enjoy every article without restrictions and find tons of subscriber-only perks, such as access to our daily eEdition. Click here for details!
According to Bay Area Real Estate Information Services, the median sold price of a Napa County home rose 16.5% year-over-year, from $721,000 i…
A Napa Pipe developer says the latest Costco target date is in 2023.
The Soscol Square Shopping Center Project, featuring a Kohl's, a retail building and a restaurant with a drive-thru, will soon be coming to Na…
A love note in the Napa Valley sky: Bride surprises new husband with skywriting message seen by many
Aerial message, seen for miles above the Napa Valley, was a gift for airplane-loving husband.
The Napa County Board of Supervisors sided with Scarlett winery in the latest dispute between a proposed winery and its residential neighbors.
It is a busy year for Len Ramirez whose ability to find, capture and humanely transfer rattlesnakes snakes to wilderness locations has garnere…
This Napa family and friends have built another backyard roller coaster: Little Thunder Mountain. And it's definitely Disney inspired.
Single serve, but not single use: Shatterproof 187 ml wines hit the luxury market in recyclable units
The final Quartino design is essentially a govino wine glass that fits with a corresponding mini carafe, which comes filled with the wine that…
A free food pantry in American Canyon draws plenty of visitors, but HOA regulations may spell the end of it.
Miniature horses, chickens, goats and more. Napa Christian students start every day on the school farm.