Dan Berger: Honoring the Paradigm: Randall Grahm, the man-genius of Bonny Doon Vineyard

The Hollywood connection

Working for merchant Dennis Overstreet, Randall was exposed to common-grape greatness. And it was there that he drew connections to paradigmic enological history that only wine lovers of many decades experience ever see. Some never do.

During his retailing days, he had access to classic examples of current wines as well as earlier vintages. That provided him a unique perspective.

Wine Merchant owner Dennis Overstreet had one of the most successful retail wine establishments in the country partially because he was so close to the wealthy Hollywood movie community.

I heard stories of his dealings with movie personalities (like Alfred Hitchcock), some of whom got into wine late in life and put in wine cellars so large they couldn't consume all the wines in two lifetimes.

Overstreet reportedly was able to reacquire some of those wines many years later. — Dan Berger