Dan Berger On Wine, 50 Years at Dry Creek

To make the best quality wine, grapes ideally should come into the winery while they are still very cool. Grapes that warm up quickly potentially could interfere with the fermentation, producing unwanted flavors and aromas.

Stare commented about his first vintage of Sauvignon Blanc grapes in 1972. The vintage turned out to be an almost complete disaster for the red wines that are later harvested. Late rains were devastating for almost all reds.

“But almost all the whites had been harvested by then, and it was a very good vintage,” said Stare.

“We didn’t have a winery yet,” he added, “so we (processed) all of our fruit over at Cuvaison (in Calistoga),” one of few facilities in the Napa Valley that had space for other wineries.

That first day of harvest in 1972 for Dry Creek also turned out to be a logistical headache at Cuvaison because not only was Cuvasion winemaker Tom Cottrell also making wine that day, but two other Napa Valley wineries were there as well — Spring Mountain with its winemaker, Chuck Ortman, and Clos du Val, with owner-winemaker Bernard Portet.