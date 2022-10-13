Dan Berger On Wine: A magical historical tasting at Beaulieu pays tribute to André Tchelistcheff

Anyone who’s even tangentially connected to fine wine knows the name André Tchelistcheff and some of what this insightful genius provided for the entire world of wine.

Stories about André – those who knew him never bother to negotiate his last name – are so legendary that some, even apocryphal ones, survive. But no matter: every story merely adds luster to the image of a man who left an amazing legacy that positively impacted the fine wine sector both here and overseas.

Underappreciated in his time, André was prescient beyond the ken even of the top winemakers of his day. What’s sad is that in the last three decades (he died 28 years ago), most of the lore he preached has been muddied, disregarded by modern-day worshippers of an abstract concept he surely would have condemned.

André was all about vineyards, grape variety character, soil, climate, vinous personality and a respect for history. Quality was a synthesis of all those elements.

By contrast, most of today’s Napa Cabernet buyers ignore those traits in favor of an almost cult-like devotion to numbers. And what’s odd is that it almost matters not how such digits were generated or who conjured them.

Eighteen wine lovers paid the ultimate tribute to André’s virtuosity in September with a three-hour tasting of some of his most monumental achievements. It was a tasting that may never again be duplicated.

In a conference room at historic Beaulieu Vineyard in Rutherford, we gathered on Sept. 29, a gorgeous fall Thursday afternoon, to try perfectly stored bottles of several BV Georges de Latour Private Reserve Cabernet Sauvignons and a few other wines. The BV-PR, as its adherents call it, is the wine that defined great Cabernet starting in the late 1930s when André arrived here to codify the style.

The tasting event was the brainchild of Chris Clever, a rare-wine collector from Hawaii, who had wanted to try three of Napa’s most revered wines side by side. BV was pleased to host the venue, and BV’s current winemaker, Trevor Durling, added in a few additional wines from the winery’s library.

The classic old BV wines were among the last ever made by the master and his associate winemaker, Dr. Richard Peterson, almost immediately before Tchelistcheff left BV.

Among the various wines we tasted last week were three of the most legendary Cabernets ever made in the history of the Napa Valley, BV-PR wines from 1968, 1969, and 1970. The event proved, as if any were needed, that perfectly grown Cabernet grapes from superb vineyards can deliver exceptional quality that easily could be determined to be among the world’s greatest.

And that such wines would be great for 40 years or more. The 1968 exceeds 50 years in the bottle. The wines all showed brilliantly.

Many older Napa Cabs can go that long, it has been proven for decades. That includes May 24, 2006, when a 1971 Ridge Cabernet from Santa Cruz (a wine that was then “only” 35 years old) vanquished several classic Bordeaux in a blind-tasting re-enactment of the 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting — at which California Cabs dominated.

Those who attended last week’s BV tasting included Dick Peterson, now 91 and semi-retired and still making brilliant wines under his Richard Grant label (https://www.amusebouchewine.com/richard-g-peterson/index.php).

Also attending were Michael Mondavi (who contributed several classic old Mondavi Cabs); Sonoma County winemaker Greg La Follette, who worked with André many decades ago; Rob Davis, recently retired winemaker at Jordan in Sonoma County; Durling, and Napa winemaker Cathy Corison, who knew André well and remains one of the few Napans to cleave to his style that respects wines that age.

As good as the older BV wines were, which was validated by all attendees, every person agreed that the Tchelistcheff style was at the heart of all the wines’ youthfulness.

One reason this tasting was so extraordinary is the scarcity of older wines that have been kept under pristine storage conditions, as these were in Clever’s cellar.

Another reason this kind of event is unlikely to be staged ever again includes the simple fact that so few people today understand and respect the André model. Most Napa wineries now traverse a different path.

All the wines we tasted were made in a style pioneered by André after he arrived from France to become the chief winemaker for BV. That same style later was adopted by other craftsmen and Napa Cab soon became the most respected dry red wine in the New World.

That style starts with grapes picked while they still retain some of the endemic Napa persona of dried herbs, tea and Turkish pipe tobacco, and have the acid-tannin structure so vital for any red wine to live beyond a few years. Such wines emulate Euro models for food compatibility.

Most of today’s Napa Cabs are more alcoholic, opulent with jam- or prune-like fruit, and many are so low in acid they taste sweet – or really are!

Thirty years ago, I thought that earlier Napa style of Cabernet would never go out of fashion. I expected to see regional and vintage variations remain a fascination in the Napa firmament forever. I was wrong, due in part to several wine critics who created a new “drink-now” template that they believed to be superior.

Using scores to establish their own particular hierarchy of quality, they began to (falsely) claim that a better style of wine, one they preferred, had supplanted the Cabernets that had made their mark for worldwide quality as early as the 1870s in Northern California.

One of those wines (Dunfillan) came from the Sonoma Valley before 1880! Several more came from Santa Clara County (such as at Paul Masson), Santa Cruz County (La Questa, circa 1884), and Livermore Valley. Just after Prohibition in the mid-1930s, a few Cab classics began to show up in Sonoma County (Simi).

The modernist critics of the 1980s apparently knew nothing about those wines. Nor did they care to find out. Nor did they speak to the winemakers who remained active in the industry back then who could easily have enlightened them about what the local Cab was all about.

Instead, the self-proclaimed but ill-informed “experts” chose to make value judgments based on instant gratification, completely ignoring what André was teaching, in his quiet, thick Russian accent, to all who’d listen. His message was historic. Unfortunately, little of it was recorded for posterity.

Dick Peterson, Rob Davis (the Jordan acolyte), Mondavi, and a handful of others have tried for the last two decade to keep André’s message alive through deed and story-telling. However, the new critics weren’t journalists. Most declined to go beyond the simplism of scores.

As wine sales became inextricably linked to higher scores, prices for some opulent wines rose to ludicrous heights. Which forced many wineries to make wines that even their own winemakers would not drink.

Those few producers who continued to hew to the older, long-lived style were roundly criticized by some of the most vocal number-happy critics.

Two wineries that were singled out for their “failures” were Clos du Val and Mondavi. The critics lambasted both while praising dozens of Cabs that had vapid varietal aromas, were sweet, and displayed no respect for history. Oafish wines with no chance to age for a decade got 100-point scores. Any wines with even a modicum of herbality or aging potential got scorea so low that winemakers considered wearing disguises to the supermarket.

This undercurrent riffled through the BV tasting last week as California’s Cabernet history unveiled itself in all its glory on the same footprint trod by André decades ago. Davis, who was André’s hand-picked choice to be Jordan’s winemaker in 1976, contributed several anecdotes about André’s insights.

Most of the comments about these wines last week credited BV, but also praised were some of the pioneers in this industry who contributed in so many ways to establishing the aging potential of Cab, relying on regional distinctiveness and precision in making structured wine.

Names mentioned Thursday in reverential tones included Joe Heitz, Lee Stewart, Warren Winiarski, Bob and Peter Mondavi, Mike Grgich, Legh Knowles, Chuck Carpy, Al Brounstein, Nathan Fay, Bernard Portet, Myron Nightingale, John Williams, Charlie and Stu Smith, Bill Sorenson, Jack Cakebread, Dmitri Tchelistcheff (André’s son), Bob Travers, Chuck Ortman, and Randy Dunn.

Almost every story showed how André established many of the rules that others later adopted. There were stories of André smelling the dirt in un-planted fields and identifying which grapes were best for it; his tasting grapes and visualizing the resulting wine, his reflections on farming, his delight in aspects of the fermentation, the aging of red wines in oak barrels, and on and on.

I’ve been fortunate enough to try the three great BV wines (1968, ’69, and ’70) several times over the years. The three bottles last Thursday were the best I ever tasted. Although the 1968 was considered by André, at the time it was released in 1973, to be the finest Cab he ever made, the 1970 received astounding reviews from critics at the time.

But at one point about 1979, André told me he thought the remarkable 1969 might end up to be the longest lived of the three. And it certainly proved to be phenomenal last week.

I don’t think it’s a stretch to say that all three of those bottles could well have lasted another decade and not lost anything.

Wine of the Week: 2019 Smith Madrone Cabernet Sauvignon, Spring Mountain ($65) – To best illustrate how Napa Valley can produce Cabs of longevity and achieve it with wines that work brilliantly soon with food, the brothers Smith have crafted yet another classic from 1,800 feet above the valley floor. This wine has traces of dried herbs, Latakia tobacco, thyme, olive, and tea.

Stu Smith said, “It’s my kind of Napa Valley Cab with layers of black and red fruit and good acid – a kind of old California style… We’re more of a European style winery, we want wines that age well.”

The numbers: pH is 3.56, acid is .68, alcohol is 14.3%. It’s made to be at a peak in 20 years or more. The 1989 Smith Madrone Cab that I opened about 2009 was still too young to drink!