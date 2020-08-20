Dan Berger on Wine: A primer on shelf-talkers

Who’s the source?

Often a shelf-talker gives a tasting note, such as “rich and complex.” Such a comment occasionally fails to tell you who made such a pronouncement.

Many signs used to frame case-stacked wines also use quotation marks around a glowing phrase to make it appear that the wine was being spoken about by someone who is famous and an expert. Was that person’s name included? If not, how valid is the description?

Did a named source really say that?

Often, I see a shelf-talker that quotes a person who is known to be an authority, but the quote is taken out of context. Beyond the question of whether the authority is reputable is the next question: is the quote accurate?

Once, years ago, I was quoted as saying a wine was the “best wine of the year.” In fact, I had listed the wine as one of the top “under-$10” wines I had tasted the prior year. Which obviously is not the same thing.

Is the numerical score accurately portrayed?

More than once, I’ve seen scores misrepresented. For example, one early assessment by a reputable wine critic of a particular red Bordeaux was that the wine deserved a provisional a score of “86-90.”