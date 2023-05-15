Great wines result from exceptional grapes grown explicitly to do what talented winemakers with classic models aim to do with them, though it requires compliant weather and sufficient funds to deal with all expenditures.

All the pieces must fall into place for great wines to be made, and the best scenario occurs when the vineyardist and winemaker agree on how the grapes should be grown and the wine crafted.

This symbiotic amalgamation was obvious once I took a single sip of a unique Sauvignon Blanc recently that displayed a remarkable clarity of vision between vineyardist and winemaker. The philosophy hearkens back to some of the oldest French classics.

Shared Notes is the name of the brand. It has been around for a decade but is under-known. The wines dramatically illustrate the connection between the winemaker, Colombian-born Bibiana González Rave, and her husband, vineyard specialist Jeff Pisoni.

As discussed here in a two-part series in February on Sauvignon Blanc, that grape often displays unique characteristics based on where it’s grown.

Before understanding what Rave and Pisoni are up to, we must look at two French regions that gave Sauvignon Blanc two of its most important and classic prototypes. Both of those indigenous originals developed in parallel sites that have two common features: both are cool and have soils featuring clay and limestone.

Pessac-Leognan, Graves, Bordeaux. This larger region south of the city of Bordeaux is better known for its white wines than for its reds. Most of its whites are composed mainly of Semillon with lesser amounts of Sauvignon Blanc.

Although the classic red wine of Bordeaux, Château Haut-Brion, comes from here, its white wine (Haut-Brion Blanc), which is equal measures of Semillon and Sauvignon Blanc, is one of the most highly sought whites in the world. The current release, if you can find any, costs roughly $800 a bottle and more in some places. It’s typically complex, creamy, and still tart. And it's best when carefully aged for a decade or more.

A more available example of a great White Bordeaux is Chateau Carbonnieux (car-bohn-yoo), which focuses on Sauvignon Blanc (75%) and usually is blessed with bright fruit when young. It sells for about $60.

Both are legendary in their ability to age in the bottle. I’ve had 15- and 20-year-old examples of these wines. They were overwhelmingly impressive.

Pouilly-Fumé, Eastern Loire Valley. This more remote area of France set a world standard a century ago for a style of 100% Sauvignon Blanc that’s called Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre. Pouilly-Fumés tend to be angular, tart, and crisp.

A classic Pouilly-Fumé usually is lean and displays aromas of lime, minerals, green tea, dried herbs, stone fruit, star fruit, and a reserved personality when young.

This minerally façade sets it apart from the more assertive and distinctive New Zealand SBs, the definitive Dry Creek Valley style, and several others.

One of the top Pouilly-Fumés for the last two decades is Pur Sang from the house of the late Didier Dagueneau. Another is Patrick LaDoucette’s famed Baron de L. Both are in extremely high demand, even though both sell for more than $100 a bottle. And both are remarkably sublime with bottle age.

It’s difficult if not impossible to replicate the finest French SB styles elsewhere, and few have ever made much of an effort to do so, in part because most to make such a wine, Sauvignon Blanc grapes should be planted in cooler areas. In this country, most SB normally is grown in a moderate to warm climates.

In Northern California, SB may be found in a few cool to cold areas, where French styles may be made, but the wines can be a bit too herbal in aroma for most consumers, especially those who seek only a simple quaffing wine. Few Americans understand the French styles. And they often avoid what they don’t understand.

(My mother once tasted the cream on top of a chocolate pie. She said it was sour; was it spoiled? She was expecting whipped cream. When told it was whipped sour cream, she said, “Oh, it’s wonderful.”)

To make a White Bordeaux or Pouilly-Fumé style of wine, special vineyard tactics in cooler areas must be employed to get the proper fruit.

Also, specialty wines that call for a decade or more of bottle aging, to reach a peak of enjoyment, acquire almost zero traction in most U.S. retail shops or restaurants. In the latter, storage space is at a premium.

And few people these days age any white wines at all!

So, I was shocked when I tasted the two Shared Notes SB-based wines. Both are spot-on examples of a philosophical approach that winemakers and collectors will instantly recognize, but which may be lost on average consumers.

Anyone who has ever delved into serious Loire Valley whites or White Bordeaux may be as shocked as I was with the bold methodology that Rave and Pisoni are using to create this magic. Details are below.

Bibiana said it took a long time before she and Jeff found the proper vineyards to make wines like these. They discovered three specialty vineyards in one of the coldest areas of the Russian River Valley, Green Valley!

Bibiana is a classically trained winemaker who has made wine for nearly two decades on four continents. She knew that if this project was to work, the wines would have to age as well as their French counterparts. And the only way that could work is if they had high acidity and a low pH.

Before tasting the wines, I was skeptical: I was told a bottle of Shared Notes Sauvignon Blanc would cost $75. Most quality Sauvignon Blancs today sell for between $20 and $35. (Recently a friend poured me a Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc that sold for $300! It was uninteresting, to say the least.)

Not everyone will be as impressed by the Shared Notes wines as I was. One thing this project attempts to do is to break a philosophical wine sound barrier – to prove that when the right parts can be assembled properly, French-style SB can be made in California.

And there’s a bonus. The wines probably will age as well as the French wines do. Jeff and Bibiana believe so strongly in what they’re doing that they held back a small amount of wines (from 2012, 2013 and 2014!), which they’re selling at their Rohnert Park winery. https://sharednoteswine.com

I tasted the 2012 Sauvignon Blanc. As expected, I found it was perfectly aged and still has a long life ahead of it. An important note: these wines should not be served chilled. They’re so perfectly balanced they call for opening an hour before serving and then just cool.

The acid and pH are in such a perfect range that the wines actually improve after being opened for several hours.

Both 2021 wines were aged in new, lightly toasted French oak 132-gallon puncheons for eight months. Neither went through malolactic fermentation.

2021 Shared Notes Sauvignon Blanc (with 25% Semillon), “Les Leçons des Maîtres,” Russian River Valley ($75): The more Bordeaux-styled wine, richer with hints of lime, lemon oil, and a slightly broader mid-palate. It finishes with a trace of new mown hay. Better after three hours in a decanter. Tech: 13.7% alcohol, TA 6.9 g/L, pH 3.09. Only 168 cases produced.

2021 Shared Notes Sauvignon Blanc, “Les Pierres qui Decident,” Russian River Valley ($75): A great Chablis is occasionally said to smell like wet stone. Here the “pierres” of the name refers to the stones in the vineyards, which you can sense in the first whiff. The aroma features pear, green apples, sea spray, and a trace of summer savory. The finish is completely dry and flinty. Tech: 12.88% alcohol, TA 10.7 g/L, pH 3.02(!). Only 107 cases produced.

A few magnums also were bottled, still available. Based on pH and acid, I think these will be excellent drinking in 2050 and beyond.

Anyone concerned with the fact that the two wines were aged in new French oak can rest assured that Bibiana knows precisely what she is doing. Choosing barrels that had no assertive char (toasting) allowed her to monitor the oak, so it’s barely noticeable. Such young wines display an interesting element that most people won’t pick up as oak. I didn’t.

Interestingly, there are some purists (including me) who believe that neither French district (Graves and Pouilly-Fumé) is producing whites as distinctive as they once were. Some white Bordeaux wines are too oaky; some Loire valley whites are softer and richer!

The Shared Notes wines reflect the older French models.

It’s one thing to conceive of a theoretical solution to this conflict with history. It’s quite another for Americans to actually go to the expense and difficulty of trying to resolve this impasse commercially, even though the likelihood of financial reward is limited.

Bibiana and Jeff have created a thought-provoking project that certainly isn’t aimed at the broad market. However, it establishes a new standard in determine how the New World and the Old can merge metaphysically to help validate the work that each has done over time. What a history lesson!

In some ways, what Shared Notes is doing is to achieve in Sonoma County what some people in France no longer seem interested in doing! Critics of modern-day white Bordeaux and the Loire will understand this.

Finally, for the record, yes, Jeff Pisoni is part of the ag family that owns three prestigious vineyards in Santa Lucia Highlands, totaling more than 130 acres. He and Rave live in Sonoma County. Their wine company also imports single-sourced coffee from tiny, family-owned Colombian estates.

Wine of the Week: 2020 Henri Bourgeois Pouilly-Fumé, “En Travertin” ($30) – As Bordeaux and the Loire Valley continue to struggle with a largely inexpert consumer base that’s fine with less distinctive, terroir-vacant wine styles, a few producers continue to hew to the polish of the past. This family-owned Sancerre-based house emphasizes its commitment to the soil with the main headline on its website, “The art of revealing the terroirs.” This delightfully prototypical wine displays the endemic characteristics of the Loire dating back decades, with its lime, kumquat (loquat?) aromatics, limestone/chalk mid-palate, and brisk acidity in the finish. A simply superb wine in a classic old-world style. It needs a few more years to reach its pinnacle.