Dan Berger On Wine: A tribute to wine visionaries

Burgundy versus Bordeaux

Much has been written about the huge differences between the two great French wine districts of Bordeaux and Burgundy.

Elegies include how different they are from one another, about their major contributions to the world of fine wine, down to even the completely different marketing strategies each employs.

The French may deny it, but the residents of one district really do dislike the residents of the other, even to the point where you’d be hard-pressed to find a bottle of Burgundy in Bordeaux and vice versa.

It’s dangerous to generalize, but in my experience, Bordeaux is marked by an aloof professionalism, a locally universal desire to remain the top dog in the wine world. It’s an area where estates are huge and often gaudy, mammon rules, and image is crucial.

In Burgundy, by contrast, passion rules and money isn’t mentioned. Properties are tiny (often counted in numbers of vines, not acreage); family names mean more there than outside the district, and the best wines are snapped up by wealthy insiders so fast that even the world’s top wine critics often have to say that the best wines are unavailable at any price.

You can see the regional dissimilarities in the people of each region.