There are probably dozens of different ways of categorizing the wines in this country, and one way is to classify them as falling into one of three types: mainstream, non-mainstream and funky.

For almost all Americans, mainstream wines are those we find in wine stores or on supermarket shelves that are produced from common varietals with European origins, like Cabernet, Chardonnay, and even lesser-known grapes like Sagrantino, Arneis and Blaufrankisch.

Non-mainstream varieties are those made from hybrid grape varieties, crosses, and other variants, including any from the Native American families, like Vitis aestivalis. Included in the latter group is the red wine grape Norton.

Most people can identify roughly 20 grapes in the mainstream group. They’re commonly seen on dinner tables around the country — including lesser-known varieties like Silvaner, Barbera and Nero d’Avila.

Dozens of non-mainstream grapes are so obscure that they almost never show up as varietal bottlings; most are components in blends. Very few non-mainstream grapes are grown in California because most wine-loving Americans prefer the traditional Vitis vinifera varieties; that’s just about all we ever see.

The non-mainstream grapes usually are planted where winter temperatures are so cold that winterkill threatens their existence. And even where vines can survive, only scant amounts of vinifera wines are made.

Among non-mainstream grapes are the Minnesota varieties, which are grown on cold-hardy vines. In recent years, some have been broadly successful, producing table wines appealing to a broad segment of the public because they display beautiful fruit and can have superb structures thanks to dedicated farming and winemaking.

Most of Minnesota’s non-mainstream grapes were hybridized by Elmer Swensen working with the University of Minnesota in the late 1800s. Today, Swensen’s cultivars are widely planted and gain praise from Midwest wine lovers for their character.

Similarly, Texas hybridist Thomas Volney Munson, in the early 1800s, developed dozens of cultivars that have allowed Midwest winemakers to establish successful wineries using his hybrids.

One of the most energetic such projects is a vineyard and winery called TerraVox, (voice of the land) located in Kansas City, where adventuresome founder Jerry Eisterhold has planted dozens of T.V. Munson’s grapes and makes numerous wines from them. (His website lists 24.)

I recently enjoyed a delightful aromatic white wine from TerraVox called Albania that has a unique label.

Hybrids developed at Cornell University in upstate New York today make fascinating wines in New York and other cool regions.

The third rail in wine, by my reckoning, is distinctively different. The wines generally tend to be funky. This category of wines can include those from any grape variety and are usually intended to be as authentic and impact-free as any wine can be.

This includes absolutely minimal interventions in both the grape-growing and winemaking processes. Often such tactics leave the wines with rustic or un-refined elements. This “natural wine” movement by some small wineries today often is practiced by proponents with almost religious fervor.

There is no agreement among natural wine adherents about how to strictly define what a natural wine is. So, the word “natural” doesn’t appear on wine labels. Without government approval, no such qualifying term may be used on a label. Each purveyor can have his or her own methods as to what constitutes a natural wine.

Most adherents use minimal or zero sulfur dioxide. Most do no fining or filtration. The results can vary from bottle to bottle. Some of these wines are cloudy, and aromas can be odd.

One of the first “natural” winemakers was Martin Ray in the 1940s, though I doubt this iconic figure ever used that term. His “old-world” tactics were seen as risky. He pushed envelopes to make classic Pinot Noirs and Chardonnays that emulated French Burgundy wines.

“Martin Ray got huge credit for his good stuff,” said a former colleague, “and rightfully so. He showed what a great Pinot could be. But no one ever talked out loud about how awful some of his wines could be!”

The ex-colleague noted that Ray was about as natural a winemaker as one could be in the 1950s. He described some of Ray’s wines as being “decidedly funky.” In the 1980s I tasted several Martin Ray wines from decades earlier that had previously been identified as being “classically Burgundian.” Several winemakers and I all agreed that the wines were spoiled.

Yet despite this, most of us consumed them because they were so fascinating! This included wines that several winemakers said smelled like manure (they used a different term).

I had a particularly horrid and expensive experience with natural wines 15 years ago at a wine bar (now defunct) in Sydney, Australia. It turned me off natural wines forever — I thought at the time.

But many of the natural wines I’ve tasted recently have far more normal aromas. Whatever “spoilage” components I see typically aren’t odious. They’re simply distinctively different and can be charming, in a certain strange way.

I’m not a huge proponent of natural wines since there’s a certain erratic nature to most of them. I believe commercial acceptability begins with sound winemaking, and I don’t believe consumers should have to accept random spoilage components, even near-trivial ones.

Still, there’s a charming aspect to all of this. Within the last few months, I’ve tasted two dozen or so wines that I’d call natural, or were made in regions that didn’t use modern winemaking technology, including wines from Georgia, the nation in the Caucasus Mountains.

Despite some trivial flaws, the one thing that connected these wines was the same word that almost everyone else uses: funky, but in a kind of charming way.

After trying many natural wines, I now understand why lots of people today embrace the funk. Most aren’t connected with the industry, so they’re not technocrats who get nitpicky about trivial flaws. Funky wine isn’t necessarily flawed in ways that are off-putting. They’re just odd.

Sometimes it’s a bit of oxidation. Perhaps a slight amount of sulfur dioxide or other weirdness shows. Occasionally just airing the wine out helps to improve its aroma.

Maybe I’m just being magnanimous, which has led me to accept more natural winemaking even when the funk is a bit more assertive than any winemaker would approve.

One good reason to accept some natural wines, even when they’re not spotlessly clean, is that many display more of the character of the soil, a certain “minerality” in the aftertaste. Winemaker Clark Smith calls this “palate energy, and it comes from living soil.”

These wines are unlike the majority of today’s Cabernets, most of which are designed with higher alcohols and lower acidity levels and can be described as “succulent,” “tasty” and “soft.” They aren’t savory.

Smith said if someone were to stage a blind tasting of today’s California Cabernets and included a bottle of a Bordeaux, “you probably could identify the Bordeaux because it would be rustic.” He said at a similar blind tasting of red Bordeaux with one Napa Cab, “the Cabernet would be easy to spot — it would smell like Kool-Aid.”

Natural wines usually offer more rustic components, including notes of dried tobacco leaves, mushrooms (umami), green tea, and earth. They can be a bit feral.

In the early 1970s, I took wine appreciation courses at UCLA extension taught by wine writer John Dryden Movius, who at one session brought an old, carefully stored French Burgundy that he described as smelling of barnyard, “old mushrooms,” truffles and wet earth. It was glorious and improved with aeration.

Yes, I’d call it “funky.” Movius said of the wine, “This is what great old Burgundy is all about!”

Funky wines aren’t at all mainstream, but they can be fascinating.

Wine of the Week: 2022 Bonny Doon Le Cigare Orange, Central Coast ($18)

One of the new and (perhaps) most interesting categories among wine lovers is called Orange Wine. It is putatively a white wine made more or less like a red, with the juice of grapes allowed to stay in contact with the grape skins for a period of time determined by the winemaker’s inclinations. The result can be strange, although the greatest supporters of orange wine believe that it creates a white wine with a depth of flavor.

That’s true, but I’m not certain it’s justification for creating an “eagle with two heads” (like the crest of the Duchy of Grand Fenwick!). Bonny Doon’s new example of orange wine is, without question, the best example I’ve yet tasted – and is absolute testimony to the fact that Randall Grahm is one of the world’s most creative winemakers and visionaries.

Unlike some orange wines, which have a vague kinship to red wine, this version retains its remarkable white fruit sources since 52% of it came from exceptional Grenache Blanc and 42% Grenache Gris both picked very early. Skin-contact was done at cold temperatures. The aroma offers peach, stone fruits, and tea, and the finish is dry.

This is an amazing and imaginative creation!