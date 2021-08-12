Dan Berger On Wine: Free wine, better wine

The title of this column might seem like a carnie barker’s pitch, an ad from an everglades land salesman or a politician’s platform, but after musing about it for several decades, I’m certain my thesis is sound:

Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea.

I wrote a column similar to this years ago, but I’m now more convinced than ever that adding a bit of water or an ice cube to some wines has actual benefits, not least of which is that you get more to drink, albeit marginally, while at the same time improving the quality of what you’re sipping.

For free.

Most purists and probably every number monger will think I’m an idiot (some of them have thought this for years anyhow), but they’re not thinking logically, and they’re missing the entire point of why we drink wine in the first place.

The main goal of a glass of wine is simply to please us and help our food taste better. It’s wine’s only role in this world. Any health benefits we get are a bonus.

Not every wine profits from a splash of water or ice, but far too many wines I taste in a year (hundreds) are made to please people who do not know anything about wine – or care to know. And a little doctoring is necessary.