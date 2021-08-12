Dan Berger On Wine: Free wine, better wine

The title of this column might seem like a carnie barker’s pitch, an ad from an everglades land salesman or a politician’s platform, but after musing about it for several decades, I’m certain my thesis is sound:
Putting water or ice cubes in many wines is a great idea.
I wrote a column similar to this years ago, but I’m now more convinced than ever that adding a bit of water or an ice cube to some wines has actual benefits, not least of which is that you get more to drink, albeit marginally, while at the same time improving the quality of what you’re sipping.
For free.
Most purists and probably every number monger will think I’m an idiot (some of them have thought this for years anyhow), but they’re not thinking logically, and they’re missing the entire point of why we drink wine in the first place.
The main goal of a glass of wine is simply to please us and help our food taste better. It’s wine’s only role in this world. Any health benefits we get are a bonus.
Not every wine profits from a splash of water or ice, but far too many wines I taste in a year (hundreds) are made to please people who do not know anything about wine – or care to know. And a little doctoring is necessary.
For most people, about 98% of all wine is better than the alternative (no wine). For them, if it’s wet, that’s enough. And producers know this and cater to that clientele. To most giant wine companies, “tasty” is the name of the game. Think of the phrase “common denominator.”
When I was in journalism school, a professor told me that daily newspaper stories typically were aimed at people who read at a 9th grade level, meaning most readers read like 14-year-olds. As such, articles have to be tailored without abstruse, recondite verbiage.
A lot of supposedly fine wine is made like that, to appeal mainly to less-than-sophisticated buyers. This means that the vast majority of wines in this world have insufficient acidity to go with food, one of fine wine’s main goals. Consumers drinking it alone is what drives many large producers. They make so-called walking-around wine.
Acid may be mandatory for urbane wine lovers, but average plonkers dislike really dry beverages.
Also, within the last few decades, alcohol levels have risen far higher than I think is appropriate for wines to work at the dinner table. Wine sophisticates prefer balanced wines. For the vast sea of wine buyers, tasty is in, victuals are optional.
When you combine higher alcohol, lower acid levels, and perhaps even a little sugar along with simplistic (i.e, late-harvested) flavors, the result edges closer to grape-flavored soda than any of the wines I grew up with.
Also remember that alcohol is a solvent. As such, it can create higher tannins in red wines by extracting them from the grape skins, which are often left in contact with the juice for additional flavors.
So in some high-priced red wines, higher alcohols can make wines astringent – so they’re less appealing to those who are sensitive to bitterness, approximately 25% of us.
Additionally, higher-alcohol wines have a tendency to have fewer overall flavors that we can access. That’s because alcohol has a masking effect that covers up the fruit that the grape wanted to deliver to us, but was thwarted.
Take a glass of 12% alcohol Chardonnay (good luck finding such a Roc!). Add a tablespoon of vodka. Smell the result. Less fruit than was in the original wine.
So add it all up: cold water (a teaspoon to start) or a small ice cube cuts the alcohol down, giving us access to more of the fruit components. It also cools the wine to emulate acidity. It reduces the bitterness component in red wines, and increases the amount of wine we get from a bottle.
What’s not to like about this scenario?!
I’m not suggesting this water/ice addition for the finest wines in the world. All such wines should be tried on their own. Not only should such wines deliver enjoyment, but they should do so by displaying the character that the label promised – regional, grape, and vintage authenticity.
A winery recently sent me (unsolicited) a bottle of a blended red wine that was listed as having 14.5% alcohol. After opening it, I noticed that it smelled and tasted at least a point higher. Tasted immediately after opening, it was relatively heavy, soft, and slightly coarse.
I drank about four ounces, noting the ordinariness of the fruit, the simplicity of the aftertaste, and the fact that it really wasn’t helping the salmon I was eating.
However, once I added an ice cube to the room-temperature red, it cooled down. The alcohol was diluted enough give my nose and palate access to aromas and flavors that initially seemed simple and uninteresting.
I first observed this phenomenon in the late 1990s with several $100+ Cabernet Sauvignons whose labels unabashedly stated that their alcohol levels were 15.5% and which tasted like they were really about 17%! Adding water judiciously helped me dissect the aromas and gave the wines a sense of drinkability – but only a sense.
The original wines were, however, infected with several untreatable maladies including overripe fruit and excessively high pH levels, which only those inside the industry can understand.
Still, I think of water additions to many wines as a non-invasive tactic that might save otherwise too soft, too alcoholic, or too tannic wines.
A couple of tips:
• Do not use tap water or ice cubes made from it. Such water might have chlorine or other additives that have intrusive aromas incompatible with fine wine.
• If a wine is served too warm and you want merely to chill it a bit without diluting the flavors, go to a kitchen provisions location and buy a bag of plastic reusable ice cubes. They can be frozen and added to glasses holding wines needing a chilling. Such a purchase is extremely cost-effective. We have 20 or so cubes in our freezer at all times.
Wine of the Week
2020 Moulin de Gassac Rosé, “Guilhem,” Pays de l'Herault ($11): Slightly floral pink wine from the south of France, but a fascinating version of a Grenache/ Cinsault blend with deep flavors that remind me of the red wine from which this producer gets its reputation. An ideal example of a wine that is aromatic enough to be white, with the dry finish and body to be a light dry red! Occasionally discounted to well under $10. Comparable to rosé wines that sell for $20.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.