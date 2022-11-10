 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
On Wine

Dan Berger On Wine: Homage to the Obscure

  0

Wine lovers usually stick to stuff they know — and for good reason. Familiarity is salutary and easier to appreciate, similar to the conviviality of good friends or reading the latest effort of a favored author.

Except for wildly adventuresome wine lovers, most people prefer what they know. So, most wine purchases emulate what’s in supermarkets — Chardonnay, Cab, Zin, Pinot Noir. It’s sort of like what Claude Raines said 80 years ago, “the usual suspects.”

For me, most such wine isn’t as interesting as are wines that most people either haven’t heard of, or are so obscure they’re hard to find without employing the tactics of a Nero Wolfe.

An explorer of rare grape varieties, I qualify for inclusion in the Wine Century Club, a society founded by Steve and Deborah De Long of North Las Vegas. Wine Century Club members assert they’ve tasted wines made from at least 100 different grape varieties. https://winecentury.com/

Sonoma County winemaker Clark Smith surely qualifies for Wine Century membership. He may have tasted more different grapes than anyone else. He seeks examples from different grape families — French grapes, Native American varieties, French-American hybrids, Georgian wines, as well as new grapes from New York (like Noiret) and from two late wine-grape hybridists, T.V. Munson of Texas and Elmer Swenson of Minnesota.

One recent Smith discovery is a dark red wine from Minnesota(!), a 2021 Winehaven Marquette Reserve ($28), a simply astoundingly fine wine that’s stunningly complex! Winehaven is located in Chisago City, MN. https://www.winehaven.com/product/2021-Marquette-Reserve

Smith also makes wines from rare grapes, like Norton, Saint Laurent, and Petit Manseng. https://winesmithwines.com/

I prefer to write about wines that are available to my readers, though most obscure wines are found only in fine wine shops or at producers’ cellars. I scour internet sites of remote shops and buy so much wine I’m on a first-name basis with FedEx and UPS drivers.

Although my favorite wines are Rieslings, I’m fascinated by the arcane. Months ago here I recommended a great 2021 Ribolla Gialla ($22) from Miro in Geyserville; it’s still available at https://mirocellars.com.

Because of my interest in grapes with murky histories, I’m also fascinated with a new book, “Godforsaken Grapes” by Jason Wilson (Abrams Press, $16). Wilson investigated dozens of varieties and writes about grapes like Zweigelt, Bastardo, and Txakoli.

A Napa Valley wine project that’s dedicated to grapes that few care about is Forlorn Hope, where winemaker Matthew Rorick makes Verdelho and Semillon among other wines. His website starts with:

“We love longshots. We love the outsiders, the lost causes, the people/projects/ideas abandoned as not having a chance in the world. We love the longshots because we’re all about tenacity, we relish a challenge, and — we admit it — we love a good tussle.” I hope to have more on this project in the future. https://www.forlornhopewines.com/

Last week, as I added two bottles of dry Silvaner to my wine store cart, I realized I needed more data on a producer. An internet plunge exhumed an article from 2020 on German Silvaner from writer Christoph Raffelt.

The relatively abstruse Silvaner grape isn’t alone on my “wines to try” list. I have an abiding love affair with several less-than-popular grapes. Here are a few:

Silvaner: Though it grows elsewhere, this white grape once “was Germany’s most important grape variety,” said Raffelt in 2020. He described it as “less inclined toward fruity fun and more toward structure, texture, spice, and earth.”

Aromatically, Raffelt said, the aroma of Silvaner is akin to fresh asparagus. I prefer the terms minerally or flinty, which is how I find the excellent 2021 Silvaner from Rudolph May, Retzstadt, Franken ($24).

Raffelt suggests that Silvaner is all the rage in Germany these days, primarily in the Rheinhessen. It’s also popular in Germany’s Franken district, such as the superb Hans Wirsching wines (trocken, roughly $34) or the spectacular Wirsching Grosses Gewachs (~$70).

Carignan: This “workhorse” red grape is best from older vines. It easily could be compared with Zinfandel, although in some cases it’s actually even better than most Zins!

Slightly rustic and a bit unprincipled, this quality companion to beef stew often is overlooked. For the life of me, I cannot figure out why.

Just one sniff and taste of a wine as delightful and as deeply rewarding as the rich, complex 2018 Foppiano Carignane, Russian River Valley, “Grant Station” ($48) will persuade any red wine lover that Carignane can be a world-class red. https://foppiano.com/

Grüner Veltliner: This Austrian white wine grape isn’t widely planted in this country, but winemakers seem to be increasingly aware of its ability to deliver subtle fruit and wonderful food friendliness even if it has a trace of sugar.

There are several fascinating versions in the United States including one from Andreas, Pennsylvania! (Galen Glen; https://www.galenglen.com/). This superb GV is available only at the winery. For shipping details contact Galen Glen.

A great and more available Grüner is from Reustle Prayer Rock of Umpqua Valley, Oregon. This is a high-quality producer with some of the best GVs in different formats. Its 2021 “Green Lizard” Grüner ($36) is excellent. https://www.reustlevineyards.com/

Pinot Blanc: The genetically volatile Pinot Noir grape can mutate. One such variant that has no red color in its skins is Pinot Blanc, also called Pinot Bianco in Italy and weißburgunder in Germany.

Not unlike Chardonnay in weight and aromatics, Pinot Blanc’s primary aroma (fresh almond, early-picked pear) is more interesting than Melon de Bourgogne, the grape that some people mis-identify as Pinot Blanc. When planted in cooler climates, PB can produce fascinating wines with subtle aromatics and good acidities.

Some of the best I’ve tasted come from Mendocino County, such as the 2021 Girasole ($15), a brilliantly structured (13% acidity), crisp wine that’s ludicrously underpriced. https://www.girasolevineyards.com/ (Bottle Barn in Santa Rosa: $12.99)

Blaufränkisch: Better known in northern Europe, this dark-skinned red grape is usually harvested late since it retains its acid well and can make a blueberry-scented, tart red wine.

Also called Lemberger in Germany, Washington, and upstate New York, it’s a popular blending grape in Hungary and Slovenia, where it occasionally is vinified to be slightly sweet.

In cool regions and/or years, Blau (as winemakers call it) occasionally delivers some of the peppery aroma characteristics that also can be seen now and then in Gamay Noir. Though upstate New York makes some superb Blaufränkisch, the best U.S. version is a very serious wine from Left Foot Charley in Michigan (regular is $28, Reserve is $65). https://www.leftfootcharley.com/wine-cider/buy-online/

Garganega: This delicate Italian white wine grape variety usually is fermented dry and can make a fascinating crisp wine with a subtle aroma of flowers and spice. It can be relatively simple, but when the acidity is left to be its greatest feature, the wine is excellent when served with oysters or mussels.

A great version is 2021 Inama Soave from the Veneto ($17), imported by Dalla Terra in Napa. It has only 12.0% alcohol and is fresh and perfect for immediate drinking. www.dallaterra.com. (Bottle Barn: $14.99)

Wine of the Week: 2021 Marchelle Old Vine Colombard, Russian River Valley ($28) – This relatively new wine project from Sonoma County star winemaker Greg La Follette is dedicated to making wines from old vineyards.

One of the oldest vines in the country is French Colombard, a delightful white wine grape that once was widely planted throughout the state and was prized for its interesting citrus-y fruit aroma and its ability to retain its acidity.

La Follette found two Russian River Valley vineyards with ancient Colombard vines, so he contracted for the grapes from each. This wine is the result. Crisp and minerally, it’s great paired with delicate seafood dishes. https://www.marchellewines.com/old-vine-colombard

(Because of its high acidity and lovely citrus-y aroma, Colombard often was prized for its ability to make excellent sparkling wines. In the late 1800s, the late winemaker Paul Masson became famous for his California “Champagne,” reportedly made largely from Colombard. It won a grand prize at the Paris Expo in 1900. That prompted La Follette to make 75 cases of a sparkling Colombard. It will be released in February.)

