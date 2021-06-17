Dan Berger On Wine: How sweet it is

Sugar sells.
Which is pretty much all you need to know if you wanna make a buck in the wine business. Just make sure your wine has some sugar in it and many folks will buy it.
I’ve written about sugar in wine for years, dating back to the 1980s, when I made the admittedly naïve prediction to a Sutter Home executive that he’d have a hard time selling his latest White Zinfandel, which had come out sweeter than prior vintages had been.
My comment was made to a member of the Trinchero family, who actually agreed — the wine was sweeter than anticipated. He added that the family hoped to go back to a drier style in later vintages.
Not only was that unnecessary, but it wouldn’t have been smart, as it turned out, because Sutter Home’s slightly sweeter White Zinfandel took off like the proverbial rocket ship and continues to please those who prefer a slightly sweet, appealingly fruity wine.
A few years ago, I addressed this subject of sugar in wine when I not-so-jokingly referred to Starbucks as America’s largest chain of sugar shacks, noting the outrageously high percentage of sweet and/or flavored drinks (with a dollop of coffee) that the company markets. (Coffee-scented sodas?)
I estimate that about 70% of the drinks ordered at Starbucks are sweet. That is based on my completely imprecise two-hour survey that I eye-witnessed one morning at a Starbucks in San Rafael.
Americans love sweet stuff. Just consider how much we crave soft drinks, ice cream, sweetened breakfast cereals, granola, sweetened tea. Sugar is pervasive.
My fixation on this topic is based on the widespread use of sugar in wines that once were dry, but which now aren’t. Some of this is based on actual sugar, but some is based on low acid levels and/or high alcohols.
When I talk with average wine consumers (six glasses a year people), many suggest that wine isn’t interesting if it isn’t slightly or very sweet. Millions have no interest in really dry wine.
I thought about this a few days ago after reading a report that said imported wine sales here declined in the last year, partly as a result of President Trump’s tariffs on certain European countries’ wines of 25% (since abandoned). Imports from those countries declined.
Italian wines, unaffected by the tariffs, rose in volume by more than 4%, and considering how the entire retail and restaurant wine business changed because of the COVID-19 pandemic, that wasn’t surprising.
However, what stood out was the increase in sales here of wines from the Italian producer Stella Rosa. The story said shipments of that wine rose by 125%. Stella Rosa wines are sweet or flavored. Sweet wines may be evidence of a new category of wine, which is developing.
For eons, I thought white and pink wines fit into four categories of sweetness – dry, medium dry, slightly sweet (Chenin Blanc, Riesling, Gewürztraminer), and dessert and/or fortified such as Sherry and Port.
If a fifth sweetness category is developing, it may be after the medium-dry group. What appears to be a new category are wines that are sweeter.
One aspect of this trend, and a most disturbing one it is, is the growth in volume of medium-dry wines that once were totally dry. There are several reasons for this; we don’t have the space here to explore them.
But one popular example is a well-known Pinot Noir that’s noticeably sweet. Wine lovers hate it, but the stuff sells. And for a lot of money.
This terrible trend has left purists upset because many European wines that once were classically dry — almost angular every vintage — are now being sent here that are medium-dry and fail the ultimate test: to work with food. As did one Sancerre, referenced below.
In the last year I tasted a handful of moderately priced whites from France (mainly from Loire Valley, Alsace, and the Rhône) that were so soft I found them inappropriate for food.
Likewise, some expensive Napa Valley Sauvignon Blancs, some of which were oaky enough to seem like escapees from a woodshop. Want more examples?
• Most California Chardonnays have always been fairly soft. Though I see signs that some of these wines are being made with slightly better acidity than in the recent past, most popular brands remain sweet.
• New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc generally has a slight bit of residual sugar to offset the high acidity that comes from a cool and windy climate. But some New Zealand Sauvignon Blancs are so sweet they mimic dessert wines.
• Far too many Zinfandels in the last 20 years have alcohol levels that seem a lot higher than 16%. For the record, I do not believe the alcohols listed on most Zinfandels are accurate. And very high alcohols leave wines sweet in the finish.
This emphasis on sugar (as well as low acidity) may have started with chea... uh, inexpensive domestic wines and was adopted by many lower-priced brands from overseas.
To see the same sort of tactic being employed in French wine regions with histories of dry wines is more than just disappointing. I bought a moderately priced Sancerre recently (almost $20) and was shocked when I found it to be unacceptably soft, lacking the food compatibility to pair with grilled lemon-garlic chicken breasts with tarragon.
The dish was lemony and tart, but the wine was off-target, too sweet to work with the dish. (I recorked the wine and grabbed a bone-dry Riesling, which worked brilliantly. The “faux” Sancerre ended up deglazing a wok of stir-fried veggies.)
If you think that at least Cabernet has been spared the indignity of sweetness, think again. Low acid levels, high pH levels, high alcohols, and maybe actual sugar have all compromised many high-end Cabs over the last 30 years, including a few absurdly expensive bottles that have almost no chance to improve in the bottle. Some are little more than oaky prune juice.
One reason for this is that some wine critics like this stuff that way and give such wines very high scores. As a result, many wineries now kowtow to reviewers and make wines to suit them.
There are several ways to defeat this approach. Three of the best are:
• Ignore scores. Some of the best wines for purists are better balanced than the 99-pointers.
• Ignore high prices and move toward specialty Cabs from producers who offer better balance.
• Seek out Cabernet Francs. Some wineries “manufacture” Cabernet Sauvignons to fit critics’ palates, but they leave their Francs un-manipulated. CabFranc is a variety that may one day save Napa Valley from falling victim to the gloomy syndrome known as me-too-ism.
Wine of the Week
2019 Lapostolle Cabernet Sauvignon, Apalta, “Cuvée Alexandre” ($21) – This Chilean wine, besides being dry, is also handsomely varietal with hints of dried herbs to complement dark berry fruits, a touch of cassis, and works nicely with roasted meats. And it will be better in 2 to 5 years.
Photos: Napa Valley Wine Train rolls again: pandemic closure is over.
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Wine Train relaunches after COVID-19
Lives of the Vines
A newly refurbished Wine Train car
Napa Valley Wine Train
Napa Valley Wine Train
Napa Valley Vine Trail
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.