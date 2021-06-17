Dan Berger On Wine: How sweet it is

For eons, I thought white and pink wines fit into four categories of sweetness – dry, medium dry, slightly sweet (Chenin Blanc, Riesling, Gewürztraminer), and dessert and/or fortified such as Sherry and Port.

If a fifth sweetness category is developing, it may be after the medium-dry group. What appears to be a new category are wines that are sweeter.

One aspect of this trend, and a most disturbing one it is, is the growth in volume of medium-dry wines that once were totally dry. There are several reasons for this; we don’t have the space here to explore them.

But one popular example is a well-known Pinot Noir that’s noticeably sweet. Wine lovers hate it, but the stuff sells. And for a lot of money.

This terrible trend has left purists upset because many European wines that once were classically dry — almost angular every vintage — are now being sent here that are medium-dry and fail the ultimate test: to work with food. As did one Sancerre, referenced below.

In the last year I tasted a handful of moderately priced whites from France (mainly from Loire Valley, Alsace, and the Rhône) that were so soft I found them inappropriate for food.