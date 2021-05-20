Dan Berger On Wine: Issues By the Glass

Vintage Switch

You order what the waiter tells you is a 2019 Rosé or 2020 Sauvignon Blanc, but the wine seems a lot more tired than it should be. With older wines sitting around unsold for a year or more, buyers must be alert.

Appellation Switch

The by-the-glass list shows that a Pinot Noir is from the Russian River Valley, but the aroma shows no hint of that region’s famed strawberry or raspberry. Maybe the appellation isn’t RRV but Sonoma County, a big difference.

Brand Switch

We once had glasses of a famed Napa Valley Sauvignon Blanc at a rooftop San Francisco bar. But when we ordered a second round, the wine that arrived was clearly not the same.

After mentioning this to the waiter, he came back and said the bar was out of the first wine, so another was used. I rejected the second round and prepared to leave. Then the waiter reappeared, David Copperfield-like, with two glasses of the first wine! He said the barkeep had serendipitously found another bottle. Oh, how fortuitous!

I cannot count the number of times this “brand switching” has happened to me, and after I saw it was a regular tactic, I began fighting back.