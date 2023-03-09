The task facing Mark Henry might depress the world’s most optimistic human, but this former a brewer remains undaunted since he has been at this for two decades and has no illusions about changing the world.

Henry has put confidence, hard work, and his own money into a small, remote winery few people have heard of all in a quest to make red wines primarily from southern Italian grape varieties. He loves what he’s doing because the wines work beautifully with food.

Most of the grape varieties he works with are slightly obscure, so they rarely qualify for high scores in glossy magazines. But when you taste them, it’s easy to see why he has spent so much emotion on this project. It’s difficult to explain Mark’s passion about his Montoliva wines, and what he’s doing, without reflecting on the raw materials he’s using.

And it’s best to taste these wines with food to see what’s up.

Most of the red wine grapes grown in Italy are tart, possibly a result of the way Italians traditionally have prepared their foods, using acidic ingredients (tomatoes, lemons, olive oil) and partly as a result of the poor soils throughout the country.

An old saying from farmers of the distant past says, “Where nothing grows, plant olives and grapes,” and this truism has persisted throughout many Mediterranean farms for centuries, including Greece, Sicily, Corsica, Tunisia and other nearby wine cultures.

Not only are olives and grapes extremely similar, but they are compatible in the ways they can be used culinarily.

Both grapevines and olive trees are self-pollinating, needing no assistance from outside forces. And both are relatively self-sustaining – soil nutrients and water are unnecessary for their continued health and production. Dry farming both is widespread.

Moreover, under many European conditions, olive trees can be used to help protect grapevines by acting as windbreaks to mitigate strong winds that could negatively affect the ripening of grapes.

I doubt that Mark Henry thought of any of this when he planted his vines at 2,300 feet near Grass Valley 20 years ago, or that he would succeed as superbly as he has with Aglianico, Teroldego, or Nero d’Avola. Or even if he did, that millions would flock to his cellar door.

The Montoliva website says southern Italian red wine grapes “tend to retain the earthy mid-palate of their Mediterranean cousins, the heightened tannins, and unapologetic acidity.”

I was fascinated to try several of these wines over a simple lunch a few weeks ago, and I noticed later that all the wines had improved two days or even three later, even though they weren’t refrigerated.

There’s a charming rusticity to the Montoliva wines, irrespective of which ones you choose. All have the same food friendliness that you would anticipate from southern Italian red grapes. One of the best wines on the list, Mark’s Nero d’Avila, is slightly more intense than a few of the others, but still retains the early approachability.

“We’re in California,” he said, “which gives us a little more fruit in the in the aroma than they get in Italy, which is more continental in climate.”

Tasting Notes:

2019 Montoliva Nero d’Avila, Nevada County ($35): Mark uses the term “rustic” to describe this grape variety, one of the most widely planted in Sicily. This is the first vintage Henry made after planting the variety in 2015. The wine is spectacularly scented with blackberries and loganberries and has a slight hint of fresh anise in the aroma. Although it is relatively gutsy, it’s brilliant when served alongside something like roast lamb. Best decanted for several hours.

2020 Montoliva Sierra Bella, Nevada County ($24): This multi-grape blend features Teroldego, Barbera and Sangiovese, and has a similar sort of rusticity in a lighter, more approachable structure. Only 13.8% alcohol and a charming intro to southern Italian reds.

2019 Montoliva Teroldego, Nevada County ($35): This is potentially a superb grape variety, but unfortunately almost none of it is planted either here or in Italy, where it is considered to be a minor star. Henry planted a small amount of it a few years ago and now produces a fascinating red wine from it that has classic hints of red fruits, berries, and a hint of licorice. Best in a few more years.

Almost all of these wines are available direct from the winery at montoliva.com.

***

As mentioned here a few weeks ago, Italy’s white wines feature several unusual grape varieties. Among the most recent imports are several wines that actually come from relatively common white wine grapes.

Santa Rosa importer Don Chigazola goes to Italy several times a year and most recently decided to see if the story about worldwide interest in dry Riesling might lead him to undiscovered Riesling excellence. So he went to northern Italy seeking dry Riesling and found some remarkable options.

Chigazola said he always believed Alto Adige, one of the coolest of growing areas in Italy, was cool enough to produce a classic dry Riesling. Several months ago, he attended a trade tasting in Italy at which he tried a dry Riesling that he adored, so a few weeks ago, he went back to visit the property.

The producer’s name is Taschlerhof and it makes three great whites that he’s now offering only direct to consumers.

Tasting Notes:

2021 Taschlerhof Riesling DOC, Alto Adige ($35): A dramatic aroma of crisp lime, floral notes and a subtle hint of white pepper mark the surprisingly complex aroma of this extremely young wine, which will be better in at least a year. It’s almost completely dry and is fairly priced compared with the rapidly increasing prices for dry German Rieslings.

2021 Taschlerhof Sylvaner DOC, Alto Adige ($29): This excellent, always underrated white wine grape from Germany (and Alsace) offers a lot more fascination than many people realize. This dry version is extremely floral with an exotic fruit basket kind of aroma, and a subtle lushness in the mid-palate. It's comparable to $40 German versions.

2021 Taschlerhof Kerner DOC, Alto Adige ($29): Kerner is a cross between Riesling and Trollinger and as such has a slight bit of its Riesling heritage in its lightly floral aroma. With 13.5% alcohol, it’s a little richer in the mouth than similar wines and is an excellent aperitif.

All of the wines from Chigazola are available primarily direct from the importer. Info, chigazolamerchants.com.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Unmaredivino Biancoesmeraldo Vermentino di Gallura Superiore DOCG ($33)

I have never tasted a Vermentino quite like this one before. After the grapes are harvested, they are left unpressed for more than a day, so they receive a slight amount of skin contact, not unlike a nouveau Beaujolais! Treating it this way, the winemaker achieves a slight “orange wine” kind of aroma that’s not radically different from almond skins, peaches and a faint aroma of tree blossoms. The slightly darker color makes it appear as if it will be more oxidized that it is. Instead, you get more depth of flavor, almost as if it were a red wine. Unique is not sufficient to explain this fascinating product.

