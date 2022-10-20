Dan Berger On Wine: Le Grand Orange

It’s October, which reminds me once again how little most Americans know about wine.

This non-sequitur could easily lead you to conclude that I’m losing my mind. But the logic behind this fascinates me (and may have the most meaning to a brother blessed with a bizarre sense of humor who has endured my drivel for decades).

By the end of this essay, I hope, you’ll see why October usually elicits this response in me. The logic seems evident.

It starts with our national obsession, Halloween, a harmless goblin- and skeleton-infused merriment. (Except for the year I was out of town and returned to find that some puerile Oct. 31 celebrant had egged my house, maybe because I wasn’t there to provide some teeth-rotting gewgaw to his pillowcase.)

October is when, for a reason lost on me, otherwise sane citizens seem to become unglued over pumpkins. We see it everywhere — “pumpkin-flavored” coffee drinks, pumpkin-y spice cakes and cookies, pumpkin-ish candles, body lotion, diffusers. Even Linus is pumpkin-fixated.

With apologies to the late Rusty Staub, le grand orange indeed!

Curiously, however, none of the above concoctions contains any pumpkin. There’s a good reason for this. When a pumpkin is cut open and you begin the thankless and shambolic task of removing the “meat” of this ill-shaped gourd, all but the anosmic will notice how disgusting the aroma really is.

Comedian Jim Gaffigan calls Halloween “peak American weirdness” and says the pumpkin’s innards smell like wet cardboard. He calls “removing the pumpkin guts” traumatic. Pumpkins, he says, are related to squash, which he says are “zombie vegetables that have no taste… like a paper towel.”

It is for reasons such as these that all the “pumpkin-scented” items we’re asked to purchase during a six-week period have been “improved” with the use of herbs and seasonings. In some cases, real spices are used including cinnamon, nutmeg, cloves and ginger.

Alternatively, “pumpkin spice” flavors are created by chemists in laboratories. One of the world’s largest such companies, International Flavors and Fragrances (IFF), boasts on its website that it employs hundreds of “flavorists and scent design managers.” I have no precise definition for either term, even though decades ago I had a great uncle who was an IFF chemist.

You may still wonder why pumpkins remind me of wine. I’m getting there. The connection pops up often. Those who buy all the pumpkin-y Halloween soaps, chocolates, and lattes may think they’re tasting pumpkin, but if actual pumpkin were used and no other seasonings, no person on the planet would use them.

Parallel to this, for me, is that almost daily I taste Merlots that have nothing whatever to do with Merlot, Chardonnays that share more of a kinship with trees than grapes, and Zinfandels that convince me they’re identical twins with prunes.

One reason for the homogeneity of so many U.S. West Coast wines is the almost limitless sunlight we get on vineyards that destroys varietal distinctiveness. Many grapes’ personalities are sunned out of them, obliterated.

Yet most Americans find this is perfectly fine. As long as a wine tastes OK and isn’t pricey, they’re contented. So, a Sauvignon Blanc that smells and tastes like a Jiffy Lube trench can be a commercial success. Is it wet? Yes. Then it’s fine.

I’ve long said that one of the worst examples of anonymous-ity in wine comes in bottles of generic red wines. Red blends, as some call them, are everywhere – and for no good reason. Most are soft (sweet?) and amorphous, lacking personality. Most have two main traits: they deliver lots of alcohol and they have low acids, so they don’t work with food.

People get pleasure from this?! Apparently. Many Americans adore such stuff and pay ludicrously for some of them.

Recent columns here that have disparaged many Cabernets have alluded to the fact that most don’t smell like Cabernet. Some of the most expensive remind me of a sawmill.

The overt flavoring of wine by various means created this strange situation in which neutral substrates are intentionally transmogrified to satisfy the demands of people who are happy to have the angora pulled down to obscure their perception.

Flavoring tactics include oak chips, high-tech machines that remove unique aromatics, concentrates to boost richness at the expense of personality and a dozen more.

Many of the wine critics who praise this stuff describe these wines using terms that elicit positive responses from the masses. Most people like chocolate, mocha, toasted almonds, cherries and fresh ground coffee. So, any wines that display such traits, even if artificially infused, are candidates for high praise. (It’s like making pumpkins smell like “pumpkin spice” by adding cloves, nutmeg, and cinnamon.)

An entire generation of number-revering American wine buyers has been carefully taught, like the South Pacific song, that varietal distinctiveness, structure, and balance in wine are bad things and that simplicity and richness are the holy grail. I think most people have it backwards.

One significant alternative to rampant blandness comes from the wines of the old world, where regional personalities carry meaning and where grape varieties and regions are relatively distinctive and identifiable.

Ah, but there are drawbacks! European wines are best appreciated by people who delve into such thing. It takes a bit of learning, insight and a sense of history. Americans don’t have time for such folderol. California wine is easier to understand and like. Varietal and regional characteristics here are so rare that no one cares about it anymore.

A friend told me decades ago that he believed all California wine was pretty much the same and that European wine didn’t make any sense because he couldn’t even pronounce most of the names, let alone figure out what they were supposed to taste like.

At the time, I wrote a column pointing out why he was wrong. Today his comments carry far more meaning than they did back then. And one reason is that today simplicity sells and complexity is just too complicated.

Decades ago, I made some Cabernet as a home winemaking project. Most of it was about 13% alcohol. The wines all were great. Thirty years later, I’m back in the game. I made a small amount of dry Riesling this year. The goal: a wine with varietal authenticity.

It won’t be ready for sale for about a year, but it does what I wanted it to do. It represents the great vineyard it came from. It’s dry and represents a style of wine I think has been abandoned in the New World.

Though I intend to sell some of it, profit wasn’t the motive. I know it won’t be widely loved. Roughly 332.278 million Americans will have no interest in it. It isn’t intended for the broad market.

But I always feared that after some of my acerbic comments about certain types of wine, some people wondered why I didn’t put up or shut up. This dry Riesling is my way of putting up — but I won’t shut up. I still believe my thesis is valid.

To that end, I’m contracting for more Riesling grapes in 2023.

And for the record, I’ve never bought anything that says it’s pumpkin-flavored.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Lotis Grenache, Dry Creek Valley, Provisor Vineyard ($32) – Grenache is fascinating red wine grape that occasionally can emulate Pinot Noir in some ways. Prolific Grenache can produce huge crops, but when it does, the resulting wine often turns out lighter in color than a typical red. I’ve seen very dark Grenaches and I often wonder if the winemaker added darker grapes to get that color.

Lindsey Otis is a purist at heart and from this wonderful vineyard she’s loath to manipulate the Grenache fruit. This wine is a textbook example of how Grenache can deliver personality and verve without human intervention. These grapes were foot-trod, the skins left in contact with juice for 17 days to give it whatever color resulted — which wasn’t much.

The result: cranberry fruit and tannins that are supple and succulent. Yes, it’s red, but light, with a delicate personality, so it’s utterly charming! Superb structure. Limited availability; www.lotiswines.com