Dan Berger On Wine: Lightweight bottles -- at last

It has taken at least two decades, but some sanity finally may have arrived in the field of wine packaging: A winery in Washington is making the switch from heavy bottles to light ones.

And three cheers for that!

The announcement from Kiona Vineyards of Benton City makes it the first upscale winery in the country (at least, the first one I know of) to switch to lightweight glass bottles. The announcement, an environmentally sensitive decision, brought to mind an agonizing moment in my life from two decades ago.

That episode was scary. I thought I was having a heart attack. I was short of breath, my arms ached, my back was in spasm, and the box I was carrying seemed much heavier than I expected.

I set it down short of its destination and sat down to catch my breath -- and made plans to see a cardiologist.

It then dawned on me: the box contained 12 bottles of expensive Cabernet Sauvignons, and at the time (and still today) many wineries were using ludicrously heavy bottles. For no sound reason.

The only motive for using such mass was to get high scores from impressionable wine critics who seemingly are swayed by heavy bottles. Bigger and heavier bottles seem to correlate with high scores. (But not necessarily high quality.)