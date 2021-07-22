Dan Berger On Wine: Many Infinities

That last buyer will be happy to plunk down a double sawbuck for something that received 90 points and consume it before the weekend is out.

Those who follow the former course are candidates to find themselves trapped in a revolving door that opens every now and then to reveal something exciting -- only to be suctioned back in with something even more enticing.

Circe has nothing on wine’s everlasting lure.

Wines of the Week (and an introduction to wine diversity for the Chardonnay-weary): 2016 CVNE Monopole Clasico Blanco Seco, Rioja ($30): The company known as Compania Vinicola del Norte de España, Haro-Bilbao (CVNE) made this fascinating white wine that nearly defies description. The main grape variety, 85%, is Viura, one of Spain's most intriguing dry whites from a grape variety far less well-known than it ought to be. The remaining 15% is Manzanilla! Yes, a fortified wine made like Fino Sherry, with flor yeast. Because it’s only 15% of the blend, it’s not very noticeable and the 13% alcohol doesn’t indicate it has any high-proof in it. What you get is a dry white with an intriguing aromatic note of seafoam! It does not come across like Sherry.