Dan Berger On Wine: Many Infinities

Wine education can be a hobby that’s tasty, offers many history lessons, and leads to numerous fascinating journeys.
Some people use wine to gain entry to grand vinous estates. For me it created an unending quest for more remote adventures, the more obscure the better.
But several years ago, I found myself frustrated. I’d read about mesmerizing wines from distant lands that weren’t available here – and no matter how hard I tried, I couldn’t get my hands on a bottle of any of them.
I was irked, believing I’d never know much about wine in all its myriad manifestations. I would, I thought, never see a vin jaune, an orange wine, a Georgian amphora wine, an aged Aussie Semillon or any of the supposedly mesmerizing sherries of southern Spain.
That only braced my resolve and in time and diligent search I was able to experience many such wines, though I couldn’t write about them because of their lack of availability to my readers. I was often thrilled, but I was relegated to writing about what was commercially available and usually (but not always) affordable.
That has begun to change. Recently many Americans seem more interested in diverse wines and we’re beginning to see more and more unusual wines being imported. Even fairly obscure, but still wonderful wines that appeal most to adventurous wine explorers now are more available, though finding out about them is still a chore.
Once found, however, at least getting them is easier than ever. Shipping wine now is a common and widely practiced form of retailing.
Average wine buyers who may be interested in unusual but interesting wines still face problems finding out about them. Few of wines’ intricacies ever are told by most wine writers. The majority of wine writing is still about the latest discovery of a “great” Chardonnay, a “great” Cabernet, or a “great” Zinfandel.
Such writing rarely provides historical context or regional lore, whether or not a wine has a future, or even if the wine speaks at all of its soil. Most wine writers speak only of the 10 or 12 most popular grapes, probably on the theory that most wine buyers will seek out those wines, eschewing other potentially sensational if abstruse wines.
Habitually ignored are intriguing wines made from Chenin Blanc, Barbera, Grüner Veltliner, Riesling, and Gamay. To dedicated wine lovers who cherish aromatic and flavor diversity, these five “obscure” grapes are commonplace -- unless they’re, respectively, from Savennieres, the Snake River Valley, Lehigh Valley, Transvaal or Okanagan Valley.
Even then, consider the colossal number of winegrapes that grow around the world that are made into excellent or even dramatic wines – wines that virtually no one has ever heard of outside their local zip code.
Italian author Ian d’Agata has written two books on the native grapes of Italy. He covers hundreds of grape varieties! Many make stupendous wines, like Falanghina, Pecorino, Aglianico and the relatively new Erbamat.
Then consider a recent book published by the University of Adelaide in Australia takes it many steps further. It is “Which Winegrape Varieties are Grown Where? A Global Empirical Picture,” by Kym Anderson and Signe Nelgen (2020, 800 pp., ISBN 978-1-925261-86-8.) A free PDF download is available at the university’s website, https://economics.adelaide.edu.au/wine-economics/ua/media/27/winegrapes-revised-ebook-0920.pdf
It lists 1,705 grape varieties (!) that grow in 53 different countries and has details on each one.
Arcane wines pop up all the time, i.e.: Sonoma County winemaker Clark Smith (WineSmith Wines) makes a beguiling medium-weight red wine from the rare St. Laurent grape. As previously noted here, Randall Grahm at Bonny Doon makes a delightful dry Picpoul from an obscure European grape. A Napa winery, Forlorn Hope, also makes wines from relatively obscure grapes intruding Picpoul.
And at least three New York (Finger Lakes) wineries have made wine from the red-juiced Russian grape Saperavi.
Examples of murky-history grapes are nearly endless and that says nothing about all the different clonal variations of each variety, like the musqué clones of Chardonnay and Sauvignon Blanc.
The most confusing clonal issues surround the notoriously peripatetic vineyard-adapting Pinot Noir, whose multitude of clones in California alone exceeds three dozen! Included are Swan, Dijon 115, Pommard 5, Martini, Dijon 667, roughly a dozen ENTAV (European-developed) clones – and many more that have no formal names!
Wine diversity also comes from variations having to do with the style of production. This ranges all the way from Champagne and other sparklings (at least four major international production methods) to Port in myriad versions; sweet reds (found in Eastern Europe); the “yellow” vin jaune wines of France’s Jura, and the similar “orange” wines now an emerging category (or not?!) in California.
One of the world’s finest stylistic variants is Sherry from Spain, a fortified wine that most people think is sweet. But of the roughly 20 to 30 different kinds of Sherry being produced over centuries, many are dry, including the classic dry aperitif Fino and its nearby cousin, Manzanilla.
I learn new things about wine almost daily. For instance, take recently two superb Spanish white wines I recently tried. One was made from Godello, a Galician grape that I had never heard of. The other was an 80% Viura, 15% Manzanilla! (See below)
Some people may take this essay as a jumping off point to investigate the myriad ways that wine can be interesting if not captivating. Others will realize that knowing wine in only the simplest of terms is the surest way to go.
That last buyer will be happy to plunk down a double sawbuck for something that received 90 points and consume it before the weekend is out.
Those who follow the former course are candidates to find themselves trapped in a revolving door that opens every now and then to reveal something exciting -- only to be suctioned back in with something even more enticing.
Circe has nothing on wine’s everlasting lure.
Wines of the Week (and an introduction to wine diversity for the Chardonnay-weary): 2016 CVNE Monopole Clasico Blanco Seco, Rioja ($30): The company known as Compania Vinicola del Norte de España, Haro-Bilbao (CVNE) made this fascinating white wine that nearly defies description. The main grape variety, 85%, is Viura, one of Spain's most intriguing dry whites from a grape variety far less well-known than it ought to be. The remaining 15% is Manzanilla! Yes, a fortified wine made like Fino Sherry, with flor yeast. Because it’s only 15% of the blend, it’s not very noticeable and the 13% alcohol doesn’t indicate it has any high-proof in it. What you get is a dry white with an intriguing aromatic note of seafoam! It does not come across like Sherry.
NV Pagos del Galir Godello, Valdeorras ($21): Another handsome dry Spanish white from a cooler area, Atlantic-adjacent Valdeorras, one of the first places in Spain that wine was made after the departure of Roman legions. After a century or more of ordinary vines dominating, the local Godello, with a grand history, was re-introduced. This lighter-aroma white has hints of citrus and pear and excellent acidity. It has a bit of the richness of body it got from lees contact. Not unlike a minerally Chardonnay in weight, but without oak.
