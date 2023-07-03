No matter how they’re acquired, titles following someone’s last name sound impressive and actually can carry significant meaning, providing clues to the individual’s expertise in a particular field of study.

MD, Ph.D., Litt.D., AIA, and others are widely respected titles that validate educational credentials.

Master Sommelier (MS) is a title conferred by an organization that certifies the skill levels of various people whose occupation is quality wine service in restaurants and similar dining enterprises. It’s a noble calling, to be sure, and one that calls for a huge amount of study and life experiences with fine wine and food.

It also entails knowing about the history of grapes, wines, world wine regions, wine marketing, weather patterns, viticulture, and a dozen other major wine-and-grape subjects.

At a Michelin three-star restaurant in Paris 30 years ago, we ordered a bottle of modest Bordeaux. The tuxedoed sommelier wore, on a chain, a tastevin cup — a small silver tasting vessel. He arrived with the bottle so we could inspect it, to ascertain that it was the one we ordered and to check its condition.

Once I nodded that the wine was fine, the sommelier took the bottle to a table in the center of the restaurant, where he removed the cork, poured a tiny splash into his tastevin, and then decanted the wine. The service was perfect.

How helpful is a master sommelier for American diners? Does an MS really help restaurants to market their wines? Are diners really assisted in specific ways because of these people’s expertise?

Master “somms,” as they call themselves, can be truly helpful when it comes to certain wines, especially those of an extraordinary nature. They can explain why a particular French Burgundy might have a greater affinity for a specific dish than another similar wine. Somms usually are well-versed in the nuances that separate wines like Pouilly-Fumé and Sancerre and why a 20-year-old Fleurie would be risky. They also must be able to confirm that a wine is sound or spoiled.

One problem is that the agency that grants the MS title and allows those two letters to attach to a person’s last name as a citation of honor has historically focused on more classic issues and widely known European regions. And thus, their expertise often is best seen in swanky restaurants.

So, does regionality suffer? Do New York candidates for the MS title need to know which side of Seneca Lake, east or west, grows better Riesling? Or what style of Pinot Noir usually comes from the Ft. Ross-Seaview AVA?

If an MS candidate, instead of studying local wine lore, must memorize the 10 crus of Beaujolais and then ends up working in a restaurant without any Beaujolais, was it beneficial to spend the time learning about that French region?

As much as I respect somms and their skills, I have often encountered non-degreed servers who were terrific.

At a local fine dining establishment in Sonoma County a while ago, I asked a local server a question about a white wine I hadn’t heard of. She enthusiastically suggested it because, she said, it was made using a technique she had just learned about.

She said it was made at a nearby winery using a ceramic egg for fermentation. I was curious. “Hold on a minute,” she said, “I’ll get you a taste.” The wine was terrific.

“That’s a great story – that’s MS-level service,” said Andrea Robinson, one of 26 women Master Somms in the world.

Unique fermentations, like in ceramic eggs, can create fascinating textures in many white wines, about which my local server clearly was fascinated. I asked the server if she had any interest in taking the MS exam. She smiled and said she didn’t. “I care about our local wines,” she said, not Muscadelle, Wachau Riesling, or Paarl Chenin Blanc.

The Court of Master Sommeliers, which administers a rigid test to certify somms, might well argue, accurately, that the MS title isn’t intended to have meaning in local cafés around here. But the 280 or so MS awardees worldwide may be lost if they were ever asked to work a Saturday night shift at even the most upscale California restaurants, where wine lists tend to focus overwhelmingly on local wines.

For decades, the Court has been seen as the repository of the world’s greatest wine expertise in restaurants. Similarly, the Master of Wine (MW) program in Europe offers a title to people who generally are engaged in sales of wine in the retail, wholesale, and import-export sectors.

Both agencies historically emphasized European wines and more recently both have begun to include many other regions of the world where wine has been elevated from the ordinary to the sublime. That, of course, is a welcome change, especially in view of high prices for wines coming out of California, Australia, and several other regions.

As wine has continued to blossom in numerous lesser-known areas and as consumers seek out an ever-widening number of grape varieties, the MS and MW titles that focus on the old standbys are less meaningful. Neither organization has developed a sub- regional category of study, say those I have spoken with.

For example, I have tasted some superb wines from both Ontario and British Columbia, two Canadian areas that have recently established beachheads for fabulous wines. But since most never are exported, there’s no reason for either the MS or MW exams to include them. (Canada has only 10 MWs.)

Robinson, who lives in Napa Valley, said the Court is cognizant of regional issues and has recently begun to look more seriously at areas whose wines previously didn’t make an impact in restaurants, but now do.

She said the MS exam is “typically standardized to deal with dining issues,” and that the MW exam is more oriented toward science. “Information about things like rootstocks usually is not relevant tableside,” she said.

She added that the sommelier organization’s “main objective is to be certain we are really well-rounded,” and to, “with humility, continue our wine education. We know that our wine education doesn’t stop when you get the title.”

One essential aspect of the MS program, she said, encourages those who apply to display “a level of intellectual curiosity that long continues.”

It only makes good business sense for people who work in restaurants to know something, if not a lot, about every wine that’s on the restaurant’s wine list. To achieve that, restaurant owners should conduct regular tastings with all servers who would be working the floor, whether or not they have a title.

Yet when I’ve inquired about tasting education programs with restaurant servers, in about half the cases, servers tell me, “I basically listen to what our customers are saying about the wines.” In some cases, the wine education a restaurant conducts sometimes doesn’t include updates for newer vintages.

And in about half the cases, servers say candidly that they get no wine training at all.

From that it is clear that there is a validity to sommelier training for any restaurant that offers wines that are less than commonplace.

Imagine a wine list that has on it a Verdelho for $40, or a Langhe Nebbiolo for $60. Not very many diners would know anything about either wine, but the restaurant owner clearly put them on the list because they represent an important category for certain in-the-know diners.

It only makes sense for all servers to be able to explain what the two wines are and why they are offered. Without any explanation, most diners who know nothing of those wines will not order them.

An MS, with or without the tastevin cup, would certainly be a beneficial asset in cases like this.