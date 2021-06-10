Dan Berger On Wine: Napa Velley Redux: An icon's birthday brings back memories of a simpler time

That included his daughters, winemaker Heidi and chef Holly, and Heidi’s husband, Bo Barrett, the owner/winemaker of Chateau Montelena, which hosted the event on one of its spectacular islands.

Peterson, one of the finest winemakers in the country for decades (this marks his 50th year in the industry!), continues to produce a small amount of wine. Glasses of his 2014 Richard Grant Blanc de Noirs sparkling wine, Wrotham Clone, greeted guests to the birthday bash.

It’s understandable why the real story of Napa has never been told in an easy-to-digest format. Among the many reasons, one hit me 20 years ago, when I proposed such a book to a publishing house that had already produced well over two dozen wine books and was happy to entertain my idea.

Negotiations broke down, however, literally minutes after I was told that the publisher would be happy to handle the project. But the editor offered no advance, telling me that my only compensation would come from royalties – a deal with which I was all too familiar. (I asked him if he would agree to work for free. He said he understood.)

Another reason such a book might be daunting to tackle is the extreme amount of research that would be required to verify some of the tales that have come down to us as oral tradition – or perhaps as mere urban legends.