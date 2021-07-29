Dan Berger On Wine: Obstructing the View

The view was glorious. The house on a small hill had a 180-degree view of the twinkling Pacific Ocean from three large windows as well as from the patio deck – but over four years, that view slowly was obscured by the growth of large seaside trees that no one wanted to trim.
We could still hear the surf and the seals on the rocks, but the view had transmogrified. The vast blue water was slowly replaced by treetops and azure slivers.
Wine is just as dynamic, starting out with overt fruit and later offering a radically different, expanded presence. Wine isn’t immutable. After an initial obviousness, it settles down, goes through a “dumb” phase, and emerges years later as a different creature.
We all hope that the fine wines we buy gain as they go. Some do not and it’s sad when they fade too soon.
Some people complain about this inevitable transformation in wine over time. Fruit lovers occasionally want that fruit to remain forever. But we understand it when our children grow up and evolve, so why don’t we all remember that wine also is like that?
Change is inevitable, and with wine, three major changes occur over time: the wine evolves, so do we, and so do the settings in which we observe wine. Like cheese, wine develops. Some changes can be predicted. Some wines pick up complex aromas as the freshness of fruit declines.
If you don’t like what wine does over time, drink them young.
We cherish many older wines precisely because they’ll evolve from brash newborns into wise seers decades on. How wines change is the subject of numerous treatises on the wine-aging process.
Even those wines that are past their prime can deliver enjoyment. We still have a few 1980s Chiantis. Most are past their peaks of enjoyment, but the complexities remain delightful.
One aspect of change in wine that rarely is discussed is that at the same time that wines are aging, so are we. We appreciate maturity more as we mature.
And sometimes the changes in us don’t take long to become evident. A youngish wine lover (early 30s) told me last week that she “used to love Chardonnays that were rich and buttery,” but now prefers milder versions with more fruit and better acidity.
The changes in wine and in us are hard to control. Of the three aspects of wine that vary over time, the one facet we can affect greatly is the tasting venue.
I highly suggest against serving great wine in a cardboard coffee cup at the beach. Confine such wines to quieter settings.
Replicating ideal tasting conditions isn’t difficult and we can accelerate the process by being prepared with the right equipment, such as stemware.
One European wineglass maker believes every varietal wine must have a glass specifically designed for it. He argues that a Merlot is best when served in a glass specifically designed for it, which differs from a Pinot Noir glass.
There’s no proof of this thesis. Sure, fine quality stemware helps the tasting experience, but trying to convince people that a Chardonnay glass would negatively affect a Sauvignon Blanc is a bit precious. If not absurd.
I seriously doubt whether a scientific test would prove a Zin glass makes it taste better than if it were served in a Barolo glass.
Also, I consider a good decanter to be essential, allowing us to get some air into wines that need oxygen to open up.
After the glassware and decanter, one of the more important aspects of the proper setting is having the room free of extraneous aromas. This is not well-suited for many restaurants, especially those geared toward tantalizing the just-seated by making certain that kitchen aromas encourage the ordering of copious amounts of food.
Chefs want us salivating before we order.
In particular, be wary of restaurants that specialize in table-side preparations, like flaming Steak Diane with its Dijon mustard, Worcestershire, and Cognac fireworks (literally) and attendant assertive smells.
The following episodes in my dining-out life with fine wines are real bummer tales, easy to recall for their insult-ness:
• The waiter who used a quart of Old Spice before taking our order. (We asked to be moved to another area of the restaurant.)
• We were seated in a restaurant with “candles” fed by a petrol-smelling chemical, obliterating the scent of our 1967 Haut-Brion Blanc. (We moved to another room sans fuel oil. The owner later switched his lamp fuel to aroma-free denatured alcohol.)
• At an adjacent table, a 90+-year-old woman’s Halston wiped out any hint of my 1985 Chianti. (We moved to a distant table and opened a window.)
• At a Parisian wine bar, the pungent insults were so many we left after one shared glass of a terrible red Bordeaux. (These included a rain-moistened Rottweiler under the next table, something burnt in the kitchen, diesel fumes every time the door opened, and a combined Gauloises/month-bathless aroma from God-knows-where.)
• A mingled aroma of mold and bleach at an “Italian” café in southern California. (After we were seated, it took us about 82 seconds to realize that the aroma wasn’t transitory. Ciao.)
• The “wine happy hour” at a Washington, D.C., hotel lobby was ambianced with candles, but scented with every imaginable fragrance – and some unimaginable. (We took our glasses back to our room, then switched to a purchased Vinho Verde.)
• A dozen wine critics were asked to lunch by a famed Napa winery owner to show off his newly released Cabernet. The wine was poured within 15 feet of where a chef was char-grilling steaks. (Each of us described the wine as having a charred-meat aroma.)
Now for a curious change that appears to have some validity: The weight of the vessel from which we consume wine may actually have an effect on how we perceive it!
An article on Gizmodo last week said Japanese researchers have done tests indicating that wine tastes “better” (whatever that means) when it’s consumed from heavier glasses.
According to Gizmodo, researcher Masaharu Hirose, a student at the University of Tokyo, and school adviser Masahiko Inami tested 20 persons (not wine lovers) and used a gadget they developed to subtly change the weight of the glass used to taste wines.
Using the same wine each time, the researchers found that when the drinking receptacle was heavier, “the users report(ed) a stronger taste, with one user going so far as to say the exact same wine … tasted previously ‘became delicious’ from the heavier cup.”
Has this anything to do with our brain being tricked?
I’m sure professors of sensory analysis, statistics or the scientific method would love to weigh in on this, but it seems to parallel our recent story here about why some wineries continue to use ultra-heavy bottles for their pricey wines.
Wine of the Week
2019 Broadbent Grüner Veltliner, Austria ($11/1 liter) – This delightfully fresh, minerally, green tea-leaf scented white is dry, not at all austere, and is an excellent patio sipper on hot days. (Note: this is for a one-liter bottle.) Bartholomew Broadbent also imports a fine Vinho Verde from Portugal ($9).
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.