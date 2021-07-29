Dan Berger On Wine: Obstructing the View

The view was glorious. The house on a small hill had a 180-degree view of the twinkling Pacific Ocean from three large windows as well as from the patio deck – but over four years, that view slowly was obscured by the growth of large seaside trees that no one wanted to trim.

We could still hear the surf and the seals on the rocks, but the view had transmogrified. The vast blue water was slowly replaced by treetops and azure slivers.

Wine is just as dynamic, starting out with overt fruit and later offering a radically different, expanded presence. Wine isn’t immutable. After an initial obviousness, it settles down, goes through a “dumb” phase, and emerges years later as a different creature.

We all hope that the fine wines we buy gain as they go. Some do not and it’s sad when they fade too soon.

Some people complain about this inevitable transformation in wine over time. Fruit lovers occasionally want that fruit to remain forever. But we understand it when our children grow up and evolve, so why don’t we all remember that wine also is like that?