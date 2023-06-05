Loving parents often risk household alienation when they teach life lessons intended to keep kids on the right path.

Youngsters may end up enduring minor indignities, like, “When I was your age…” or even, “A better way to do that is...” Experienced parents know how vital it is to set reasonable rules, even though such advice may be a bit harsh and usually isn’t met with approbation.

This analogy relates to my bluntness about a style of Cabernet that I view as misguided. I’ve occasionally been reproved by some winery owners, winemakers, and collectors who argue that I have no skin in the game. But in five decades of wine journalism and making some wine, I’ve formed opinions based on facts and historic models, not recent fads.

Sure, I’ve been judgmental about most of today’s California Cabs, which I suggest have little or nothing to do with why the grape and the wine gained the fame it now has – a fame I believe is evaporating.

I don’t think my disapproval of most of today’s Cabs was disrespectful. I see Cabernet as we once knew it to be akin to the saber-toothed tiger, relegated to a museum. My aim was to reflect on the great wines we once made in the (faint) hope someone will take note of the validity of that style and open a dialog with me on the topic. To date, extremely few people have.

The subject is complex and would take hours to explain. It’s so complicated that a book is needed to explicate what bothers me most about the way most Cabernets now are made – and why and how Cab became so malformed.

For decades, I’ve penned tributes to places where Cabernet grows well, like Napa Valley; Bordeaux; Gimblett Gravels (New Zealand); Coonawarra and Margaret River (Australia); Washington; Sonoma County, and even parts of Colorado, Virginia, and New York. Most of these places still make great Cabs.

Napa Valley, which I still adore, has been a target of my criticism partly because of its overwhelming success, which appears to be validated by high scores as well as what I see as ludicrous pricing. When you charge hundreds of dollars for a bottle, it encourages journalists to use electron microscopes to analyze the product.

I don’t criticize pricing. If the public is buying it, that’s justification to keep the prices up. Also, the last California grape crush report, released in March, showed that the price of Napa Cabernet grapes last year averaged more than $8,800 per ton. Using a formula linking grape prices to the price of a bottle, the average bottle of Napa Cabernet should be $90.

Which likely won’t get you an exceptional wine -- just an average one. To get something exalted, you’ll pay well over $100. (Although a friend said the other day, “The more you pay, the less you get!”)

If we ignore price, my disparagement of most of the Cabernets I’ve tasted in the last 25 years stems from my view that most are disconnected from history. My love for Cab was formed in the 1970s when Cabernet was lower in alcohol and designed for aging and the dinner table. It was that style that made Napa famous.

I believe if a Cabernet doesn’t smell or taste like the grape, it cannot be considered a great wine, especially when the wines that I taste almost assuredly will never age or improve the way great Napa Cabernets usually did.

Today we have far too much sameness. Decades ago, our Cabernets from different places differed from one another. What a delight! Most of today’s domestic Cabs are similar to each other. How boring. In a recent column here, I said almost all red wines today are really dark (black?), high in alcohol, lack proper acidity to age, and are similar to all other red wines.

Part of the reason for this homogenization is that the highest-scoring wines almost always are the darkest and most concentrated. One result is that many winemakers make all of their red wines to be dense, including generics. Even inexpensive reds now are dark, low in acid, and monotonously flabby.

Such wines usually are made using modern winemaking tricks that have nothing to do with retaining grape flavors. Today we have high-tech gadgets to remove any unwanted flavors. So, we can standardize all reds. We have oak chips, wood staves, and other wood substitutes to flavor wines and allow them to smell like mocha, bacon, and chocolate; we have concentrates to add, which don’t smell like grapes as much as they do prunes.

Some wine-trade people cynically tell me that simplistic, “chewy,” soft red wines are easier to sell to novices than are the classic wines of the past, which they say consumers don’t understand. They say that sugar and low acid sells. They seem not to care that balance often is abandoned because most young consumers want to drink reds immediately after buying them.

Scores on wine give most people false assurances; many are convinced that any wine scoring 90 points or more is great. Anything less is shunned. I’ve written often about how suspect and unreliable the point “system” is. And why it’s not a system.

My criticisms of more than 90% of the Cabernets I’ve tried since 2000 stem from late harvesting of grapes, which leads to lower acids and higher pH levels, which in turn makes wines more succulent (sweeter?). Later picking leads to Cabernets that aren’t Cab-like; they’re raisin-y. They also lack the ability to age -- or taste good with food at any age. Younger wine consumers are inveigled into appreciating the sweetness of modern Cabs; but sweetness should not be part of its creation or allure.

Historically Cabernet was dry and made to be aged. But most people today, including winery owners, winemakers, and retailers, say that no one today ages red wines for even a year. Wines are consumed younger than ever before, so it makes no sense to produce wines with aging potential.

There are about a dozen or so Napa wineries that continue to make superb world-class, age-worthy Cabernets. But the majority of houses apparently don’t feel any sense of historical responsibility.

Could it be the lure of mammon?

I’m trying to be a voice of U.S. wine history, and to do so I take cues from older, wise wine lovers – collectors with the patience to put wine in cellars and allow them to mature. I also appreciate the great winemakers of the past and cherish my relationships with people who have mature treasures that illustrate regional traits and varietal merit.

Such wines remain stalwart examples of what wine was like long ago. Most of these people have a sense of history, a sense of stewardship of the land, not mere land ownership.

I believe that history can provide optimism that it can turn around. An example: My criticism of the modern style parallels a fleeting period roughly 25 years ago in northern Italy when several winemakers decided to make red wines that required less aging. The wines were more approachable when young.

Called “the innovatore” in Italian, these younger winemakers made Barolo and Chianti (Super Tuscans) with less tannin and lower acids. The wines gained some acceptance among younger (impatient) buyers, but the experiment lasted only a few years before more traditional, history-mindful buyers told the modernists they wanted to wait for the wines to age -- the way the wines had always aged.

The styles began to shift back!

“When it was obvious that the newer styles (of Italian red wine) weren’t aging well,” said an Italian wine expert friend, “some of the modernists began to retrench and go back to their original, more authentic style.

“Some of them went back only half-way between the more modern approach and the old style, but most of them backed off from the softer ‘international style,’” said the Italian wine expert.

I’m an optimist. I view the current state of Cab as an aberration and I hope someday the industry reverts to the past -- to when aging bottles of Cabernet is seen not as antediluvian, but as enlightened.

The subject calls for a book to explain it in detail.

Wine of the Week: 2021 Bodegas Borsao Rosé, Campo de Borja ($10) – The red wine from this producer is a widely known quality Garnacha (Grenache) -- one of the best red wine values for bargain hunters. This pink version delivers lively aromas of tea, strawberry, and citrus and it’s drier than most rosés you typically find at this price point. Because it’s so dry, it won’t appeal to people who desire a trace of sweetness in their pinks, but it’s a delight with savory finger foods.