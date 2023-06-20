Validation that Napa Valley continues to be a blessed location in which to grow Cabernet Sauvignon occurs regularly for some people who cherish the wines of the past.

They admit, however, that it’s becoming more expensive as more people discover the treasures of a bygone era and are buying up older bottlings.

Any criticism of the style of wines that’s so rampant these days ought to include also reflections on the glorious days in the not-so-distant past when Napa was truly in its heyday making world-class wine, most of which should never have been compared with those made elsewhere.

I’ve never been a strong adherent to the xenophobic view that “we won” the 1976 Judgment of Paris tasting – even though American wine lovers cherish that quaint idea. Yes, the 1973 Stag’s Leap Wine Cellars Cab was stunningly good wine, but at the time that wine was made, only optimistic buyers and wine structuralists believed the peculiar notion that time was on the wine’s side.

Let’s be clear: The two regions and the wines that represented them that were tasted blind in “competition” in 1976 were, and still are, radically different from one another. Comparing them is akin to equating an apple to an apple when one is something to crunch and the other is a number cruncher.

The best thing we can say is that Napa still makes the best Napa Cabernets and that Bordeaux still makes the best red Bordeaux, and never the twain etc.

What Napa did best back in 1976, though we didn’t know it then, was that Napa made Cabernets that would age as well as any Cabernets in the world. That wasn’t the idea of the ’76 tasting, but it came to pass: 40 years in the bottle of properly made Cabernets from Napa (and elsewhere!) can be astoundingly superb with time.

It may well be a more important message than was delivered in 1976.

Another case example of mature Napa Cabernet’s longevity occurred in early June when a wine collector from Hawaii staged yet another tasting in Napa for roughly two dozen people over two days that was focused on Cabs that some might consider — based solely on their age — to be feeble.

They were anything but.

Occurring just two days after a two-day celebration for Mike Grgich’s 100th birthday, the private tasting events staged by Chris Clever were nothing short of astonishing. Remarkably, every wine displayed youthful characteristics, even though some of the wines clearly showed maturity as well.

Winemakers Dr. Richard Peterson (Beaulieu Vineyard), Michael Mondavi (Robert Mondavi), Bernard Portet (Clos du Val), and Robert Davis (Jordan) were among the attendees. Everyone was awed by the youthful condition of dozens of wines dating back to the 1960s. The youngest wine was from 1974.

Acting as sommelier and guide to this event was Brad Dixon, who flew out here from Tampa where he manages the overwhelming wine collection at the famed Bern’s Steakhouse. Since a portion of the tasting was dedicated to some of the older examples of Beaulieu Vineyard’s Private Reserve Cabernet, made by the late BV winemaker André Tchelistcheff, the event was staged at BV, whose current winemaker Trevor Durling attended all sessions.

Since the tastings were structured around two of the valley’s most iconic brands, BV and Clos du Val, all wines reflected back on that period when balance, moderate alcohol, complete dryness, and structure marked the greatest Napa Cabs of the epoch.

A week prior to the events that Clever had organized, an article in this space spoke of that time decades ago when California’s best examples of Cabernet exhibited more regional elements than they do today. Now, most Cabs are made with an emphasis on intensity, weight, concentration, and softness.

Some readers emailed suggestions that I continue looking at the subject and asked about other wineries that continued to do what I consider to be Napa’s greatest legacy argument -- balance in Cabernet.

I respond to all emails, so I wrote back to those who sought further explanation, mentioning that several other wineries continue to do exemplary work in the style that once (pre-numbers) was widely practiced.

Among the wineries I mentioned that continue to make more structured, age-worthy Cabs were Corison, Frog’s Leap, and Smith Madrone, and a few others that are looking to make better-balanced wines.

However, the tyranny of number scoring has put great fear into many winemakers who see high scores as proof that their wines will be a success. And vice versa.

Then I got a call from Michel Keenan, whose late father, Robert, built an eponymous winery that I drive past regularly on the northern side of the road heading west over the hill on Spring Mountain. The winery was constructed in the 1970s, and Robert, not a particularly loquacious individual, rarely got out among ‘em to market his wines.

One result, inevitable, was that Robert Keenan wines, as excellent as they were, we’re always difficult to acquire, and some nasty marketing issues that had absolutely nothing to do with Keenan himself had left Winery with a rough image in the view of some wholesale companies -- even though the wines were terrific.

Michael Keenan came back into the family fold after a career in another field and realized what an astounding property his father had developed. He also recognized that his brand had little presence in the present-day marketplace. He admits that the brand hasn’t been widely spoken of for years.

A recent visit to the remote but gorgeous Keenan compound, hidden in some of the most beautiful hilly country in all of Napa, convinced me that Michael’s efforts here need to be exposed to the broader public.

Without getting detailed, it’s easy to see his commitment to structure and finesse, but with red wines that have bold flavors, moderate alcohols, and excellent acidity.

Wine of the Week: 2018 Robert Keenan Cabernet Sauvignon, Napa Valley ($64) – The aroma of this superb wine is black cherry and cassis, but with complexity of dried herbs, Turkish pipe tobacco, and traces of anise and sage. The mid-palate weight is rich but harkens back to an earlier era with perfect structure for consuming soon or holding a decade or more. More than 80% of the fruit came Keenan’s Spring Mountain estate.