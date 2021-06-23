Dan Berger On Wine: Spoiled Wine

The latter is a major topic among winemakers after recent wine country fires, and not only in California.

The issue of cork taint isn’t as prevalent as it was 20 years ago, when about 3% of all wines were so infected. That problem was due to corks infected with TCA (trichloroanisole), a chemical linked to the use of the cleaning agent bleach. (Peroxide-based cleansers carry no such risk.)

I can detect TCA-infected wines at extremely low levels. It’s commonly seen by most winemakers at 2 to 3 parts per trillion. It smells moldy, like a moist dishrag.

The best way to treat a TCA-infected wine is to pour it into a decanter or pitcher and toss in a wad of polyethylene for several minutes. That can wipe out the moldy aroma. (I’ve tried it; it works.)

Then there are sulfites. Some people believe it is a deadly toxin. Believers in “natural” wines don’t support its use as a preservative. This sulfite controversy has been swirling for decades, and the truth is simpler than you might think.

Almost all wines in this world have sulfites added. It has been used to make sound, stable wines for thousands of years and is safe to use in winemaking.