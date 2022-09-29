Dan Berger On Wine: Tasting room risks

Some of my earliest wine recollections occurred in the 1960s when I visited several tasting rooms owned and operated by Southern California’s largest wine producer, Brookside Winery.

It was fun stopping at one of the three dozen or so Brookside tasting facilities sprinkled around the area, mostly in small cities or remote locations, to sample the modest wines the now-defunct company was selling.

There was no stemware. Visitors got tiny plastic cups, so swirling was impossible. I later figured out that Brookside knew aroma was vital to wine evaluation and it didn’t want people smelling their wines!

My Brookside experiences helped me switch from beer to wine, even though my beverage of choice quickly became something other than Brookside.

These memories flooded back to me recently when I saw a story in the San Francisco Chronicle. It said visiting Napa Valley wineries, once popular, today is declining precipitously. The story said visitors face absurd prices when endeavoring to do what once was a simple wine-learning quest.

On my first visit to Napa Valley nearly 50 years ago, tasting educated me to the nuances that separated one winery or one vintage or one region from another.

Such experiences didn’t come with a fee. That quickly led me to acquire bottles at virtually every winery I visited, even though prices were outrageous ($6 or $7 per bottle!). Since tasting was free, why not say “thanks” by buying a bottle?

Today Napa is pricey. Fees can be high. Then add the costs of petrol, a modest hotel room, lunch and dinner, and other ancillary fees, and you’re looking at a $500 bill – and that doesn’t even include the purchase of a bottle!

What’s amazes me about tasting room fee escalations is that they appear counterproductive. Wine prices have escalated ludicrously in the last two decades, hurting wine sales. But wineries know that selling direct to consumers gives them more profit than any other sales idea.

Yet high tasting-room fees certainly aren't inviting. You’d think that encouraging visitation, not the opposite, should be the name of the game! Direct-to-consumer sales reward wineries with 100% of the retail price, but wineries make roughly half of that if they sell through the traditional three-tier distribution system.

But consumers have many alternatives today to high tasting room fees. Grape growing and winemaking now are widely successful statewide. Those with eclectic palates and growing curiosity now have literally dozens of competitors to the pricey chandelier-bedecked palaces. And in many areas, tasting room fees are saner; some wineries still don’t charge.

The cost of visiting Napa now is widely recognized as a major speed bump to tourism. Several people I know who once went to Napa often have shifted their sights to other regions where tasting room fees are low or nonexistent. Among competing spots are Mendocino County, Livermore Valley, Sierra Foothills, Lake County, and wineries located around Gilroy.

One of the greatest beneficiaries of some hefty tasting room fees is vast Sonoma County. In the last two decades, Sonoma has become a specialist’s mecca with several regions offering truly world-class wines from literally a dozen different grapes.

Sonoma Valley has an almost weekly series of events (https://sonomavalleywine.com/). The next major event is the Oct. 7-8 Valley of the Moon Vintage Festival that celebrates the area’s 198TH harvest. https://valleyofthemoonvintagefestival.org.

In the Sierra Foothills, Amador County’s superb Barbera wines are one of the focal points for its annual Big Crush weekend that takes place Oct. 7-9. (See https://amadorbigcrush.com/ for details).

I also love visiting Scott Harvey wines in Sutter Creek. And there are superb wines in El Dorado and Placer counties.

Events in Mendocino County’s two major subregions, Anderson Valley and Redwood Valley (Ukiah), are coordinated by the Mendocino Winegrowers (https://mendowine.com/).

A new Mendocino event this year is a Harvest Tidrick celebration in fascinating Anderson Valley, complete with winery visits, a pig roast, and film. It will be three days, Oct. 21-23. https://www.avwines.com/harvest-tidrick-celebration.

One of my favorite tasting rooms anywhere is Navarro Vineyards in Philo (see below).

Tasting room etiquette

Newcomers to winery tasting rooms may benefit from a few of the following tips:

The Spit Bucket: It’s there for those want to avoid all the wine that’s served. Wineries do not consider it impolite to spit. Professionals do this because most do not want the alcohol; they’re there for the aroma and taste.

(Side note: at a tasting room I visited not long ago, a server provided tasters with maybe a tablespoon of each wine. Even if you had consumed all eight tablespoons, the Breathalyzer reading would likely have been zero.)

Avoid aftershave or perfume: This is crucial. When heading to a winery, avoid all aromatic products completely (including shampoo and conditioner). At a wine competition in Washington some years ago, the chief steward provided fragrance-fee soap for the judges, a wonderful gesture.

Avoid smoking when visiting wineries: Smoke residue on hair and clothing can make wine tasting a nightmare for others.

The best wines to buy are available at the winery only: Many wines are widely distributed and may well be available in discount stores near where you live. Wineries rarely discount their wines at tasting rooms. But some wines may be obtained only at the winery. Inquire if such is the case with something you’re considering purchasing.

Be inquisitive: Many wineries train their staffs with details of the wines. Such details may not be on the winery’s website. Common questions include the location and age of the vineyard, type of climate and soil, and what sort aging regime the wine received.

Buy a bottle: At wineries that do not charge for tasting, it is only polite to purchase a bottle of wine, which is the primary reason the winery exists in the first place. (If there is a tasting charge, ask if it is credited to the purchase of a bottle. Many wineries do this.)

Best Wine Tasting Room in California: Navarro Vineyards, 5601 Highway 128, Philo, CA 95466; 800-537-9463 (WINE) – Four decades ago Ted Bennett and Deborah Cahn, who loved the wines of many regions of northern Europe, found that Anderson Valley was remarkably similar to France’s Alsace in climate so acquired land here to make wines in a Euro model.

Winemaker Jim Klein, who has been here for decades, truly understands the concept and every wine he makes, with his owners’ grape expertise, emulates the perfect equilibrium between varietal precision, regional authenticity, and structural balance.

Every wine that Navarro releases is a classic rendition of the grape with the white wines usually taking center stage. Navarro lovers often debate whether the best white wines Klein makes are his Gewurztraminers, (dry) Rieslings, Pinot Gris, Grenache Blancs, Pinot Blancs, rosés, or sparkling wines.

Others who have even more in-the-weeds expertise, would argue that Navarro’s late-harvest wines are the best made in the United States -- and compete with the best made anywhere.

What sets the tasting room apart from others is that there has never been a tasting fee. Visitors can try many different wines and the staff is so committed to quality that they are prepared to answer almost any question about the wines that even the geekiest visitor could pose.

The tasting room is small (the only drawback), but the winery has picnic tables on a deck, out back, and along the side. There is ample parking (this is small, remote Philo, after all!), and you can also buy some phenomenal cheeses made by Ted and Deborah’s daughter Sarah at her own Pennyroyal Farm cheesery and winery down the highway (14930 CA-128, Boonville, CA 95415, 707-895-2410).

Navarro’s pre-release club members qualify for one-cent shipping nationally for 12-bottle cases (including assortments). Many of Navarro’s wines are in strong such demand that they sell out on release.

