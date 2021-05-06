Dan Berger On Wine: The Amorphous Blend

They’re simply big, soft, and fat.

That means I can’t possibly know what they offer. Will they improve and deliver something I want to drink, either now or in a few years?

One reason people will pay $100 for a bottle of mystery red is that they expect to enjoy it. With most red wine blends that sell for $100, consuming them very young seems to be something most of my readers say they will not do.

At such prices, they say they’re willing to see how well they age, at least for a bit of time. And aging amorphous blends are far riskier than aging varietals. I’m sure wine buyers don’t want to risk $100 on hazardous amorphousness.

When I see a relatively expensive blend, even before I look at its statistics, I look at its grapes. And when I see Zinfandel, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah all in the mix, I have no clue as to what to anticipate.

If such a wine were $15, and particularly if I know the brand or winemaker — and I respect the ideas behind their projects (see last week’s article on Bonny Doon) — then I’m happy to try the wine without seeing technical details.

That’s because I know I can trust that radical alterations in the house style are unlikely.