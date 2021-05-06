Dan Berger On Wine: The Amorphous Blend

An emailer asked recently what I thought of a well-regarded red wine blend that sells for almost $100. My reply was, “I haven’t tried it.”
It’s why I wasn’t interested in it that’s the rest of the story.
Unidentified red wine blends are amorphous and most differ radically from one another. They’re usually a mélange of unrelated grape varieties assembled in a hodgepodge-y manner. I usually have no interest in such wines because I can’t figure why they exist.
Many years ago, I tried to find out. I called nearly a dozen winemakers and asked. I got answers that were woefully inadequate or simply naïve. In one case, I asked a winemaker why he used Mourvedre in his blend. He said, “Because we had some, and we don’t make Mourvedre, so I put it in the blend.” Oh.
So I stopped asking.
Frankly, I don’t have time to waste on such investigative reporting. Not when the wines are overpriced and have no historic or regional significance. (Or food compatibility, but that’s another tale.)
I finally decided that the only reason these wines existed wasn’t that the winemakers wanted to make them, but that some marketing department genius told them to. Or that some wineries decided wool-over-eyes consumers would pay ludicrous sums for them.
Which is one way to make money from some grapes that, as varietals, won’t sell or have no other use. (Like Syrah maybe? Or Mourvedre?)
The history of such amorphous blends goes back to the 1940s, when many California wineries made what then we called generic wines. Most were named Burgundy. (The whites were called Chablis. I’m sure the French loved that reverential reference.) In the 1960s and 1970s, Burgundies here sold for about $2 to $3 a bottle. They were tasty, simple reds with no pretense.
Simi Winery’s was based on Carignane. Sebastiani used more Zinfandel. Foppiano’s was a Petite Sirah blend. (Some wineries still do generics. J. Pedroncelli has an excellent Friends Red that has Merlot, Zinfandel, Syrah, and Sangiovese. It sells for $14.)
Today some exalted generics sell for $50 or more. Why? Just because they’re darker and/or oakier? But there are other reasons I’m usually uninterested in expensive mystery blends.
One well-known red wine blend reveals the grapes that are in it. This helps consumers, but not enough.
I was offered a sample bottle of it. I asked to see the technical sheet showing the acid, alcohol, pH, and other detailed data – which I needed to justify writing about it. The tech sheet numbers didn’t add up. (The alcohol was over 15%.) The combined statistics strongly indicated I’d not be pleased. Nor would most of my readers, I decided — not for almost $100.
Even without tasting this pricey generic, I could tell from the fact sheet alone that it was little more than a chain-puller, and I don’t like my or anyone else’s chain to be so pulled.
I declined the proffered sample.
This tactic saved me time and saved the winery a bottle. In more than 45 years of wine journalism, I’ve become aware of what wines must have for me to recommend them, irrespective of price.
Where a wine has a historic context, or a geographic legacy (i.e., Chablis and its Kimmeridgean soil, Australia’s Coonawarra and its red soils, Russian River Valley and its fog), price isn’t as much of a concern to me. Great varietals are much easier to parse.
Example: I recently tasted a great Cabernet. It was superb and worth the price – if you have (a) the money to invest, (b) the patience to wait at least a decade for it to develop, and (c) the proper cellar conditions. And if you have the wine knowledge to know how good a Cab can be.
This wine is from a classic varietal and displays a character of the first order. It’s the epitome of Napa Valley class, on a par with the greatest wines in the world, akin to First Growth Bordeaux. So it has a noble heritage.
For details see below.
That leads to a key reason for my lack of interest in most pricey generics. In most cases, the wine has nothing meaningful to say. They rarely conform to any known paradigm, such as Bordeaux, Chianti, Barolo, Hermitage.
They’re simply big, soft, and fat.
That means I can’t possibly know what they offer. Will they improve and deliver something I want to drink, either now or in a few years?
One reason people will pay $100 for a bottle of mystery red is that they expect to enjoy it. With most red wine blends that sell for $100, consuming them very young seems to be something most of my readers say they will not do.
At such prices, they say they’re willing to see how well they age, at least for a bit of time. And aging amorphous blends are far riskier than aging varietals. I’m sure wine buyers don’t want to risk $100 on hazardous amorphousness.
When I see a relatively expensive blend, even before I look at its statistics, I look at its grapes. And when I see Zinfandel, Cabernet, Merlot, and Syrah all in the mix, I have no clue as to what to anticipate.
If such a wine were $15, and particularly if I know the brand or winemaker — and I respect the ideas behind their projects (see last week’s article on Bonny Doon) — then I’m happy to try the wine without seeing technical details.
That’s because I know I can trust that radical alterations in the house style are unlikely.
Reality is that the more expensive anything is, the fewer potential buyers there are. We’d all love to try that highly touted $77 bottle of olive oil, but the $7.99 one fits within most budgets.
With wine, the sweet spot for most of my readers seems to be $15. Some venture to $25.
So I debated whether to mention that superb Cabernet I teased you with above. It is 2017 Corison “Kronos Vineyard” and is available only to Cathy Corison’s club members. It is $195. Magnums are $425.
Cathy is one of the world’s few winemakers who is steadfastly uncompromising about issues like acid, pH, and alcohol. Her Cabernet style is to define the wine’s varietal’s characteristics and respect the heritage of her location. Oak aging is only incidental. Balance is key (the alcohol is under 14%).
Her top-of-the-line Cab, Kronos, does this every year. And as a varietal, it gives buyers the assurance that extraneous flavors from other grapes won’t force the wine into a diverse pathway. It is brilliant and a cellar-keeper. In proper storage, it’ll be great in 21 years. (Do you know someone who had a child born in 2017?)
Expensive? Yes. A classic? Yes.
There are built-in insurance policies with this wine. With generics, you’re on your own.
Wine of the Week: 2019 Cune Rioja, Tempranillo, “Made from Organic Grapes” ($15) – Spain makes some of Europe’s least-understood wines, including some great values from the northern district of Rioja. Most reds are based on Tempranillo, an earlier-harvested grape that’s also grown in Portugal as Tinta Roriz. This lovely medium-dark red is from one of the older properties in Spain, well-financed Compania Vinicola de Norte de España, CVNE, which was founded in the 1850s and is still family-run. This entry-level Tempranillo with 15% Garnacha is a delicious medium-weight red with fresh plum and tangerine peel notes. It has lower tannins and excellent food compatibility. (The winery uses a U in its acronymic brand name. CVNE’s dark red Imperial Gran Reserva is one of Spain’s greatest dry wines.)
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.