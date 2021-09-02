Dan Berger On Wine: The joys of bitterness

This means that the wine might be more approachable when it is young, but at a cost: It is unlikely to age very well. Some won’t make it just six or seven years from the day of release.

Since wine critics almost never determine whether they are supertasters or normal tasters, consumers can never know if a wine that received a very high score was given by someone who hates bitterness and thus might have been dumb-struck by its approachability.

In my experience, many Cabernet Sauvignons that get 100-point scores seem as if they will have short lifespans.

How appealing a wine is when it is very young has nothing to do with its potential to become superb after 20 years or more. I have tasted many 100-point wines. I assessed that if they were not at all slightly bitter, they were made to be consumed almost immediately.

What this means for consumers who are seeking wines to age is simply that bitterness isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It kind of comes with the territory, especially with certain varieties, like Cabernet Sauvignon.

If we assume that scientists are correct, that approximately one-quarter of us do not like bitterness at all, those in that group that drink coffee or espresso are most likely to ameliorate the bitterness with sugar or cream.