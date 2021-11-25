Dan Berger on Wine: The Maturity Quest

“How long will this wine last?”

I’ve been asked this question so many times I’ve lost count and I usually reply with one of a dozen answers. But I have assiduously avoided saying:

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

“What do you expect to get?” That’s because I suspect the answer would be, “A better wine,” but how, in the questioner’s mind, would it be better? And asking that question is like asking someone to describe the color blue.

Some people know what they want from older wines. Most do not.

There are several reasons to age any wine and one of the most important is to reach a point where it becomes more complex, because under almost no circumstance will the aging process increase the amount of fruit that the wine shows over when it is young. If you love fruit, drink wines young. If you prefer the complexity that comes from maturity, consider aging.

Aging wine isn’t for the faint of heart. But as so many long-term wine collectors have learned over decades, if you believe that complexity is worth waiting for, then you might benefit from aging properly made wines for a while. Even as little as two years after release can benefit many wines.

How much time a wine should be aged depends on many factors, some of which we related in a recent article on these pages. But there are no guarantees. One of the most mystical aspects of aging wine is part of a process that has rarely been investigated by science.

One reason for that is that in some cases one wine lover will describe a 30-year-old wine in glowing terms, and another wine lover, perhaps with less experience with the kind of wine being observed, will say that same wine is awful.

Also, wine scientists know almost nothing about the process because all wines age differently depending on many factors – corks, cellaring conditions, bottle variation, how “minor” flaws either decline or propagate radically.

And old saying: There are no great wines, only great bottles of wine.

A classic example of a difference of opinion is with red Bordeaux. The greatest red wines from that acclaimed French district often have an aroma that indicates the presence of a yeast called Brettanomyces (brett). Experts who adore these wines often excuse a small amount of this curious aroma.

But it can be a lot more powerful than just a trace. People who detest this aroma describe it as smelling like a sweaty saddle, a wet dog, iodine, and a lot worse.

This element can invade red wines from almost anywhere. On one occasion I opened for guests a 1978 domestic Merlot with a pretty healthy dose of it. The guests all said it was undrinkable. I agreed. So, I went down in the cellar and grabbed another bottle of it along with a different wine in case the second bottle of the 1978 also showed the same aromatic.

But the second bottle was excellent, not a hint of the yeast. So, although the wine probably had some brett, the aroma had simply not developed in the second bottle.

Enjoying very old, perfectly made mature red wines is a learned experience – one that unfortunately far too few people have experienced. This includes many of the world’s younger winemakers, and it’s something almost never taught in American enology schools,

That’s because almost all really old wines are expensive and U.S. colleges who teach winemaking rarely have the budget for such things.

(Winemakers who learned their craft in Australia have told me that Roseworthy Agricultural College at Adelaide University requires sensory evaluation courses in which mature red wines are served as examples of what should and should not be there.)

What, precisely, a winemaker can do to craft such a wine also is not a usual part of U.S. enology schools’ curriculum, which means that looking into this phenomenon is a scientific vacuum.

One thing we do know, however, is that many high-caliber Cabernets from the 1960s and 1970s, both in California and Bordeaux, were made to be aged. One of the most iconic of these was Beaulieu Vineyard (BV) in the Napa Valley, whose style was created by the late winemaker André Tchelistcheff. (That style has since changed.)

When such a wine is properly structured and provided excellent storage, it can be interesting when young, explosive in middle age, and utterly sublime when it is as old as 50 or 60 years.

Christopher Clever knows all about this. A resident of Hawaii and long-time wine collector, Chris decided several years ago to begin exploring the phenomenon we describe as red wine aging. He did so by collecting dozens of the best Cabernets ever made.

In the last several years he has pulled out of his cellar cases of mature Cabernets and staged tastings with friends and winemakers. Recently he did this in Napa and Sonoma, staging several events for industry professionals.

I attended three of the events. Chris shipped the wines here weeks ahead for storage in a below-ground cellar. His three events included mainly winemakers.

Among the wines served: 1985 Cabernet Sauvignons from Clos du Val; Jordan (both 750ml and magnum); Groth; Groth Reserve; Heitz “Martha’s Vineyard.

And more Cabernets: 1970 Heitz “Martha’s Vineyard;” 1975 Clos du Val; 1976 Jordan; 1976 Chateau Lynch-Bages (Bordeaux); 1968 BV Private Reserve; 1969 BV Private Reserve; 1970 BV Private Reserve, and 1977 Congress Springs (Santa Cruz Mountains).

This wasn’t a scientific evaluation. It was done purely for enjoyment, and the comments of the winemakers who attended showed that they were in awe not only of how the wines were carefully stored, but how they displayed such pristine characteristics of maturity that not one of the wines showed that they were that old.

The 1985s, notably, all were thought to still reward more cellar time, even though they were all 36 years old!

Almost across the board, all of the wines were spectacular. But more than simple excellence was on display. So was regional character, reflecting that difficult to translate French term terroir, the influence of a wine’s vineyard site.

Several attendees pointed to the fact that all of the wines on the table had probably no more than 13.0% alcohol, and that all had excellent acidity, along with low pH levels, allowing them to take on such superb aromatics.

Two of the winemakers attending the tastings, one of whom started making wine in 1972 and the other in 1976, agreed that wines with 15% alcohol would never age this well. One added, “In my career, I made only one Cabernet that had more than 14% alcohol, and that was an accident.”

If there was a “best” red wine, it probably was the 1969 BV Private Reserve, which had always been Tchelistcheff’s “sleeper” favorite. The 1968 and 1970 have always gotten star treatment from wine reviewers and there’s no question the two are exceptional to this day. But the 1969, as André had predicted, would, one day, be the star of that trio. That day is here.

It’s sad that there aren’t more people like Chris Clever, who is to be commended for his understanding of wine maturity, and his willingness to open and share some of these remarkable prizes for people in the industry who can carry the message to some of today’s younger winemakers -- that wine maturity is a worthy goal worth pursuing.

Wine of the Week

2018 Dry Creek Zinfandel, Dry Creek Valley ($38) – Far too many Zinfandels exhibit characteristics that point directly to over-ripeness after just three or four years in the bottle. This classic Zin producer, celebrating five decades in the same location, has always made Herculean efforts to keep the wine from displaying that Port-y character. Since 2018 was slightly cooler than usual, winemaker Tim Bell was able to craft a wine with attractive aromatic notes not just of raspberries and strawberries, but also of spice, an element that has far too often been abandoned by some winemaking techniques and strategies. This wine is a spot-on example of the variety, showing the perfect balance between succulence and structure. Best after decanting for two hours. Often seen at about $30.

Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes Vintage Experiences, a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.