Dan Berger On Wine: Varietal Confusion

The first thing I do when trying a wine I haven’t tried before is to see if it emulates what the label says it’s supposed to be. A Zinfandel that smells like a Gamay may be tasty, but if I wanted a Gamay, I’d buy one.

Each grape variety has a personality that reflects the uniqueness of the grape, yet often I’m confused by varietal variations that, in a blind tasting, seem to be one thing only to turn out later to be another.

The cause, more often than not, is late-harvesting of fruit.

Each varietal has a set of aromas that, to me, seem like they can be depicted on an archery target, with the truest aromas in the bull’s-eye.

Picture a series of concentric circles. The inner circle of one varietal grape has the aromas and tastes of that varietal. For example, the inner circle of Sauvignon Blanc would be grass or herbs of some sort. The inner circle of Chardonnay would be a floral and/or citrus-y fruit.

(Yes, there are still some people who say that the inner circle of the Chardonnays they like should have butter, cream, and oak. But the Chardonnay grape doesn’t have those elements.)