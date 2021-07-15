Dan Berger On Wine: We're having a heat wave

“Not only would maturation stop, as the vines shut down to protect themselves, but there would have been tremendous shriveling,” and strange flavors would have developed.

A few Oregon and Washington vineyardists may have had some trouble if they didn’t prepare at all for the heat dome. He said he heard of a few people “who were pulling leaves” in anticipation of a normal year, “which could have caused more damage through desiccation and too much direct sunlight on grapes.

“If you had irrigation and used it for two, three, or four days before the heat, that would have helped the vines – and older vines did better (than young vines) because their roots go down further to search for water.”

Jones also pointed out that viticulturalists know a lot about how grapevines react to very cold conditions, “but we know very little about the upper limits of temperature,” like about 95° -- “just before vines begin to shut down.”

A key point, he emphasized, is that the 95 degree reference point he mentioned seems to be far more important with some varieties than it is with others. As a result, he referenced work being done in Australia to identify various climate sensitivities of grape varieties that are uncommon – and in some cases, grapes that are completely obscure.