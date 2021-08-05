Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health

When someone lifts a glass and offers a toast “To your health,” the message isn’t merely a salute — it’s a medical fact.
Evidence of that appeared last week — for something like the 100th time — when University College London released yet another study that said wine has health benefits. The report said that among those who had had a stroke or a heart attack, a moderate amount of alcohol consumed daily reduces the risk of heart disease, stroke, and death by a significant degree.
However, as I’ve learned in my nearly 55 years in journalism, articles such as the one you’re now reading about wine and health worry some newspaper editors.
That’s because this topic remains controversial to those who aren’t well-informed — even if the material is supported by extensive scientific proof.
In discussing this topic in newspaper columns over the last 40+ years, I’ve often had to hurdle barriers erected by editors, some of whom feared encouraging people to binge drink.
In every case, however, I merely quoted some of the world’s most authoritative sources, doctors who are beyond reproach partially because they can show that peer-reviewed science is on their side.
Yet anti-alcohol sentiments from a few people with the letters MD after their names seem to persist in many areas of this country, which Calvinistically conforms to a nanny belief system akin to “just say no.”
Six years ago, I was hospitalized for several days, during which time two physicians assigned to me tried to persuade me to give up all wine permanently. Both pointed to evidence of harm. “But there are health benefits of moderate consumption,” I said. Both ignored that remark.
(At the end of this column I offer completely non-scientific evidence they were wrong.)
Not coincidentally, I later learned, both physicians had attended the same college, an institution that has, as a guiding principle, a viewpoint so neo-Prohibitionist you’d think it had been lifted out of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union hymnal.
Despite the doctors’ medical degrees, I politely explained that their “medical opinions” were somewhat Swiss cheesy and that science has already proved it.
The recent London study, above, stated that scientists had determined that a small to moderate amount of alcohol taken daily was directly linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The study did not address the consumption of a quart of rotgut.
The Telegraph in London, in a story on the report, said that “people who had suffered a stroke, heart attack, or angina” and were moderate wine imbibers “were 27% less likely to die of a heart attack than teetotallers.”
Literally, dozens of other studies in the last 40 years have shown, similarly, that the benefits of moderate amounts of wine (in particular) are positively linked to a lower risk of many ailments. All of this is widely supported by some of the nation’s top physicians in various fields.
Yet every now and then an article appears in the supposedly reputable news media to cast doubt on any benefits of wine. Usually such scurrilous “reporting” makes reference to binge drinking, as if that’s a likely scenario with 1970 Chateau Palmer or 2019 Iron Horse Chardonnay.
One problem here is that stories off newswires, such as The Associated Press, occasionally are blindly accepted as fact by poorly trained editors, both at AP offices and in newspapers and radio and TV stations. (How many handsome TV newsreaders have journalism degrees?)
Some years ago, a report from a “science” group that was writing “in the public interest” was a clever fiction picked up by several news agencies and widely distributed with appropriate gravitas – without any fact-checking of the original story.
To repair the falsities in that report, I wrote a follow-up article quoting in rebuttal Dr. Curtis Ellison, professor of medicine and public health at Boston University School of Medicine, and Dr. Arthur Klatsky, adjunct investigator at the Kaiser Permanente Northern California Division of Research.
I also had evidence from three other reputable physicians. (I never needed or used those quotes.)
Both Ellison, Klatsky, and the other physicians all had views that differed radically from the earlier incorrect report. All three said many people who daily consume wine moderately live longer (and healthier?) lives.
You’d think that so much evidence of wine’s healthful benefits, when consumed moderately, should long since have become widely known. Yet only eight years ago another scare story about alcohol was on TV and in newspapers.
That report said, “those who consumed 1.5 [alcoholic] beverages daily may account for up to a third of those deaths, researchers found.” The news article contained several journalistic flaws. For one thing, the use of the word “may” in the above sentence is a reportorial fraud. The sentence would also be completely correct if it had said “may account for no deaths.” And the phrase “up to a third” of deaths also might be stated “from zero up to a third.”
Such imprecision is anti-journalistic, disqualifies the story as a reflection of the “science” on which it supposedly was based, and leads to only one possible reason for its existence: scare tactics.
(A better job of sussing out the facts on the science might have saved the story.)
Do teetotalers outlive moderate wine consumers? I don’t know, but we do know that science can’t be absolutely certain how most lifestyle choices we make will turn out with precision. There have been, for example, people who lived well past 100 who were lifelong smokers and/or binge drinkers.
So instead of using science to prove that moderate wine use has benefits, I’ll simply use observational evidence.
Ages at death:
Napa winemaker Andre Tchelistcheff, 92; Sonoma County winemaker Louis Foppiano, 101; Napa Valley winery owner Peter Mondavi, Sr., 102, British wine author/collector Andre Simon, 92; British wine collector/author/Bordeaux chateau manager Harry Waugh, 97; Mendocino winegrower Charlie Barra, 92; Modesto winery owner Ernest Gallo, 97; Napa winery owner Robert Mondavi, 94; Los Angeles wine columnist/merchant Robert Lawrence Balzer, 99; wine author Leon Adams, 90, Mendocino winemaker John Parducci, 96; British wine critic/auctioneer/author J. Michael Broadbent, 92; winemaker Brother Timothy Diener (The Christian Brothers), 94; pioneer Sonoma County grape grower Louis Pagani, 98; Portugal winemaker Baron Bodo von Bruemmer, 105.
At least three of these men were lifelong smokers.
More evidence: An article on Sardinia’s older residents by writer John Hodgman in a 2013 issue of Men’s Journal noted, “Everyone I speak to … seems to have a 90- or 100-year-old in the family. And they are more than just old: They are the youngest old people you’ve ever met…
“They live alone, cook for themselves, run shops, recite Dante from memory, go hunting, walk up and down hills after their sheep for miles every day, and are exceedingly slim… (and)
they are starting to share their secrets with the scientists who have arrived from around the globe to poke and prod these ageless wonders.
“The researchers have discovered a nexus of surprisingly applicable factors at play: a vigorous work ethic … a thirst for wine loaded with potent heart-protective polyphenols, (and) a richly satisfying diet that has as much in common with Atkins as it does with typical Mediterranean fare.”
I do not plan to abandon my chosen ingestible potable any time soon.
Wine of the Week
2020 Kysela Picpoul de Pinet (pick-pool day pee-nay), Costières de Pomerols ($14) – This light, elegant, ultra-refreshing white wine is from the Languedoc/Roussillon in southern France, and the Picpoul grape is a popular local variety best grown in cooler, coastal-adjacent areas (costières). This longtime favorite has been imported here for decades and offers a non-grassy alternative to Sauvignon Blanc. The main aroma is of pink grapefruit, fresh figs and a trace of lime. It’s dry but not at all austere. Often seen around $12 or less. Screwcapped for freshness.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.