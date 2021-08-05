Dan Berger On Wine: Wine and health

Six years ago, I was hospitalized for several days, during which time two physicians assigned to me tried to persuade me to give up all wine permanently. Both pointed to evidence of harm. “But there are health benefits of moderate consumption,” I said. Both ignored that remark.

(At the end of this column I offer completely non-scientific evidence they were wrong.)

Not coincidentally, I later learned, both physicians had attended the same college, an institution that has, as a guiding principle, a viewpoint so neo-Prohibitionist you’d think it had been lifted out of the Women’s Christian Temperance Union hymnal.

Despite the doctors’ medical degrees, I politely explained that their “medical opinions” were somewhat Swiss cheesy and that science has already proved it.

The recent London study, above, stated that scientists had determined that a small to moderate amount of alcohol taken daily was directly linked to a lower risk of heart disease and stroke. The study did not address the consumption of a quart of rotgut.

The Telegraph in London, in a story on the report, said that “people who had suffered a stroke, heart attack, or angina” and were moderate wine imbibers “were 27% less likely to die of a heart attack than teetotallers.”