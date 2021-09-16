Dan Berger On Wine: Wine pricing: what lies ahead

Wine consumers often ask about pricing with the aim of finding bargains. Recently such questions became harder to answer because it usually comes down to a category-by-category analysis.
Some prices will rise, some will fall.
Wine pricing intrigues me partly because quality and price rarely are linked. For good wines, there are loads of $10-and-under options that deliver excellence (especially for the adventuresome).
And some brands remain about the same price year after year, though vintages vary. And the reality is that few people who write about wine, like newspaper columnists, bloggers, and newsletter critics, ever say anything substantive about price.
Some may write of a $33 Chardonnay that it’s “really swell,” but there’s almost never any explication. Is the wine worth $33? If so, why is it? How does it compare with similarly styled $25 Chardonnays? Is the $33 price fixed or is the wine often discounted, or hard to get?
When I discuss wine prices, I treat each wine independently. Here are a few categories and what prices probably will do in the coming months:
• Casual French wines: For the next several months, most imports from France probably will remain priced roughly the same as they have been, but soon thereafter many mid-range wines will rise in price because of some horribly bad weather in 2021.
Vine-damaging frosts in the spring and mildew in many areas reduced the overall crop in France by well over 25%. The resulting shortfall will be noticeable soon, leading to higher pricing for some wines.
However, some price increases will be offset because Pres. Biden eliminated the Trump-imposed 25% tariffs.
• Cabernet Sauvignon: High-end Cabs will remain pricey, but discounts are everywhere. Pandemic-spurred direct-to-consumer sales helped some wineries and retailers for 18 months, but as the retail sale of wines returns to normal, many Cabs are still way overpriced.
Prestigious-name Cabs are stuck with prices that rose so fast in the last decade that some wineries got the bends. Average prices for these wines rose so fast from 2012 to 2015 (pre-fires), which some wineries said was justified by higher grape costs.
An old rule of thumb, which still applies, is that the price of grapes dictates the price of the resulting wine. The rule says that if a winery pays X dollars to buy a ton of grapes, the resulting wine should cost 1% of X. So Cabernet grapes selling for $10,000 a ton (a lot of money!) makes a wine that should sell for $100 per bottle.
Also, dropping front-line prices of exalted Cabernets is risky. Semi-savvy buyers could ask, “Hey, what’s wrong with it?” Still, many buyers are tired of forking over C notes for wines of questionable quality.
At such high pricing, many once-eager buyers who might buy cases now one or two bottles. Retailers say the only expensive Cabs that sell today are either deeply discounted or have strong brand images and (we are told) are in limited supply.
(But there are indications that grape price increases may be over. One grower in the prestigious Oakville appellation announced last week that he had 10 tons of Oakville Cabernet grapes for sale at $5,500 per ton, A winemaker told me that was nearly half what it sold for in 2019.)
As for non-prestige Cabernets, from less-than-iconic areas, sales are spotty and prices are soft. One final problem for north coast red wines: consumers’ fear that NorCal fires left some wines with the nasty issue of smoke taint.
• Winery finances: In recent years, more wineries are hitting brick walls when it comes to sales, forcing many to sell to larger companies. Result: a lot of existing inventories are being sold off at bargain prices.
Such financial restructuring includes shifting dynamics with existing brands, such as E&J Gallo’s acquisition of 30 wine and spirits brands from Constellation – a deal yet to be clarified. What will those brands look like in a year?
• Profitability: Wineries that once thrived based on volume sales of lower-priced wines found that deep discounting tactics, employed to establish their images, have proven difficult to maintain. Costs are rising, and so must their prices.
Classic example: New Zealand Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. Twenty years ago, to establish a U.S. beachhead for many of its terrific wines, high-quality NZ producers sold their wines here for far less than the wines were worth. Discounts made the wines even cheaper.
Of course, they hoped to raise prices later. That never occurred and now many appear trapped by low pricing. Most NZ Sauvignon Blancs now sells here for less than $20, closer to $15. From a pure quality standpoint, these wines rightly should be at least $25.
Some producers say they can’t survive on such thin margins.
Villa Maria, New Zealand’s largest family-owned winery, was in debt ($200 million NZ dollars), when it was forced to sell three weeks ago – even though its U.S. partner was well-run, well-financed, quality-oriented Chateau Ste. Michelle.
Adding to NZ woes was the very small recently concluded 2021 harvest. It was smaller than normal by 20%.
The result is that many NZ SBs and Pinot Noirs soon will rise in price to levels that allow for a modest profit.
• Australian resurgence: Any difficulty New Zealand wineries have encountered recently was not seen by most Australian wineries, which may have to trim retail prices soon. The Aussie wine industry has been in a long-running trade dispute with China, during which almost no Australian wines were sold there.
But last week, the Australians got word that its 2021 harvest was the largest in that nation’s history.
• Millennial melancholy: In the late 1990s, as Millennials reached 21, they seemed to be the salvation of the wine business. Industry analysts said they had eclectic tastes and were happy to try novel wines, like Grüner Veltliner, orange wine, Picpoul, Chenin Blanc, Verdicchio, rosé, and Tannat.
But Millennials’ eclectic tastes proved to be a mixed blessing. They soon found a dozen other beverages that seemed equally fascinating – i.e., single-malt scotch, tequila, bourbon, pre-mixed drinks, “hard” waters (5% alcohol), ciders, cocktails, sake, mead, and a dizzying array of craft beers.
By cropping their interest in wine in the mid-2000s, millennials ruined plans by some wineries to expand production. Slow sales were hurt further by several huge California harvests in the late 2010s, which created a colossal lake of wine for which there weren’t enough buyers, even as prices dropped.
• Private labels: The wine surplus led to development of dozens of private-label wines, so much so that they were case-stacked at places like Beverages & More, Total Wine, Wal-Mart, Grocery Outlet, and Trader Joes.
Meanwhile, wines with recognizable brands began showing up deeply discounted. And as older vintages remain in warehouses yet to be sold, prices will be discounted even further. (Wine is, after all, perishable.)
New players: Some newly developed brands that were conceived in 2015 with high hopes and price tags in the $30 to $75 niche finally launched their wines into the teeth of the pandemic. In the last 18 months, reality has set in: sales have been blotchy because prices (established before the pandemic) now are too high.
One winemaker involved in such a North Coast project told me recently that by announcing prices in early 2018, “we were mouse-trapped by the COVID-19 lockdown. Everyone is now scrambling to figure out what to do.”
• High-end Red Bordeaux: Most low-cost wines in this category (such as Bourg and Blaye) will probably remain good values, but Classified Growth Bordeaux, an image niche with remarkable staying power among wine collectors, will remain high based on estimates that the 2018 and 2019 vintages in Bordeaux produced exceptional wines.
Wine of the Week
2018 Post Scriptum de Chryseia, Douro ($24) – Portuguese red wines are coming of age, and here is a gorgeous red example — and a real value. A partnership between Bruno Prats of Bordeaux (Château Cos-d’Estournel) and the Symington family of Port fame created a wine called Chryseia that sells for $75 to $90. A “baby brother” wine, a sort of second label, is this unexpected value. It is made similarly to its pricier kin, was aged in French oak, and is a blend of two of Portugal’s best grapes, Touriga Franca and Touriga Nacional. The latter grape is the heavyweight here, so the wine’s rich dark berry fruit is based on it. But the former grape conveys delicacy and superb flavors. As such it has some tannins for aging, but an approachability rare in such a rich red. Tastes like a much more expensive wine.
Dan Berger lives in Sonoma County, Calif., where he publishes "Vintage Experiences," a subscription-only wine newsletter. Write to him at winenut@gmail.com. He is also co-host of California Wine Country with Steve Jaxon on KSRO Radio, 1350 AM.