Dan Berger On Wine: Wine pricing: what lies ahead

New players: Some newly developed brands that were conceived in 2015 with high hopes and price tags in the $30 to $75 niche finally launched their wines into the teeth of the pandemic. In the last 18 months, reality has set in: sales have been blotchy because prices (established before the pandemic) now are too high.

One winemaker involved in such a North Coast project told me recently that by announcing prices in early 2018, “we were mouse-trapped by the COVID-19 lockdown. Everyone is now scrambling to figure out what to do.”

• High-end Red Bordeaux: Most low-cost wines in this category (such as Bourg and Blaye) will probably remain good values, but Classified Growth Bordeaux, an image niche with remarkable staying power among wine collectors, will remain high based on estimates that the 2018 and 2019 vintages in Bordeaux produced exceptional wines.

Wine of the Week