Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Eating corn, drinking wine

Similar but different, the Poseidon Chardonnay “Estate” Napa Valley – Carneros 2017 ($27) also tastes of lemon, pear, and peach yet with a little toasted almond and browned butter as well.

The toasty flavors from the grill and freshly grated Parmesan finish of Ken’s Simple Grilled Corn calls for a little of that classic California Chardonnay richness. But just a little, mind you, which is why the Poseidon is perfect to me.

Similarly, the Arroz a la Poblana, a rice pilaf spiked with roasted poblanos, corn, and onion, is nice with the Cornin Beaujolais, and even better with the complimentary toasty flavors of Poseidon.

The Dominique Cornin and Poseidon Chardonnays are in stock and ready for you at Back Room Wines in downtown Napa. You can also find Poseidon at their tasting room at Cornerstone Sonoma Marketplace on Highway 121 in the Carneros.

While the Chilled Coconut Corn Soup welcomes California Chardonnay with open arms, I feel like a wine with more exotic aromas to match the soup’s ginger, lime zest, and cilantro.