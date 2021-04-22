Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Napa wine shops are the heartbeat of wine culture

A hearty welcome to Bay Grape, Napa’s latest addition to an impressively vibrant wine retail scene. I love the space, airy and brimming with natural light. Happy staff, eager to help and then back off when the customer wants a little peruse time. If you want cutting-edge, well-priced wines from near and far, Bay Grape is for you. Same for drinks and nosh on the patio. Very hospitable. I bought a snappy, sparkling Loire Valley Chenin Blanc, which was noticed by owner Josiah Baldivino on my way out. He recommended the wine I’d just bought in his sincere, heartfelt way. I can tell the good wine vibes start at the top and trickle down to everyone on staff. It’s pleasantly infectious.

Look over the shoulder of Napa Valley’s luxury brand and see our profound interest in esoteric, artisan, international wines. The desire for the different and generally more affordable has been answered by Napa Valley wine shops, wine bars and restaurants for decades. I opened Napa’s Back Room Wines in 2002 with a smart selection of international wines, and locals responded with fantastic support. And I wasn’t the first such shop, not even close. All Seasons and Palisades Market in Calistoga, St Helena Wine Merchants & Sunshine Foods in St Helena, and JV Wines & Spirits collectively go back to the 1980s. You know, when you could buy ’82 Margaux for $30/bottle. But I digress.