Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Napa wine shops are the heartbeat of wine culture

A hearty welcome to Bay Grape, Napa’s latest addition to an impressively vibrant wine retail scene. I love the space, airy and brimming with natural light. Happy staff, eager to help and then back off when the customer wants a little peruse time. If you want cutting-edge, well-priced wines from near and far, Bay Grape is for you. Same for drinks and nosh on the patio. Very hospitable. I bought a snappy, sparkling Loire Valley Chenin Blanc, which was noticed by owner Josiah Baldivino on my way out. He recommended the wine I’d just bought in his sincere, heartfelt way. I can tell the good wine vibes start at the top and trickle down to everyone on staff. It’s pleasantly infectious.
Look over the shoulder of Napa Valley’s luxury brand and see our profound interest in esoteric, artisan, international wines. The desire for the different and generally more affordable has been answered by Napa Valley wine shops, wine bars and restaurants for decades. I opened Napa’s Back Room Wines in 2002 with a smart selection of international wines, and locals responded with fantastic support. And I wasn’t the first such shop, not even close. All Seasons and Palisades Market in Calistoga, St Helena Wine Merchants & Sunshine Foods in St Helena, and JV Wines & Spirits collectively go back to the 1980s. You know, when you could buy ’82 Margaux for $30/bottle. But I digress.
Local wine shops (and wine shop/wine bar combos) have for years been the most accessible and hospitable source for Napans to explore “the world of wine.” Bay Grape gives a unique twist to the artisan, micro-winery retail concept, and it fits in nicely with similar but different establishments in Napa Valley. The more the merrier: what is lost by competition is dwarfed by the increased interest in this intriguing sector of Napa’s wine industry. It’s where wine drinkers current and future feel the heartbeat of international wine culture.
In addition to Bay Grape, check out the selection and the vibe in these Napa Valley wine shops.
• Back Room Wines, downtown Napa. “BRW” juggles a big selection of artisan international wines with every grape, style, and region out of California. They have a brave, smart international selection for the starving wine student as well as the three-figure, Napa trophy red for the deep pockets staying at The Archer. Most impressively, every wine and spirit in the story has wine notes, aka a “shelf talker,” written in-house. I’ve never seen another retail store do the shelf talkers so well. Wine bar and education-focused tastings returning soon.
• Compline Restaurant and Wine Shop, Downtown Napa. A carefully curated selection of local and international wines, plus everything in between greets you just past the entrance. The selection is most wine-nerdy, so I feel comfortable there. Nerdy does not necessarily mean expensive: There are plenty of good values to be had. Be sure to check out their wall of “Best Bubbles In Town!” Oh yeah, it’s one of the best restaurants in town, too.
• Gary’s Wine and Marketplace, St. Helena. While Napa Valley luxury wines are given priority, there is ample energy put into the worldly and well-priced at Gary’s. Extra points for their groceries also available online and free delivery service within Napa Valley.
• Oxbow Wine Merchants, Oxbow Public Market. Their wine alcove covers the world’s important wine regions along with California’s best small producers of all grapes and styles. One of my favorite indulgences is choosing a bottle and opening it on the market’s back patio with an Oxbow Wine Merchant cheese platter.
• Raley’s Supermarket. Peel off the layer of “grocery store wines” and you’ll find an awesome selection of international wines. Granted, you’re pretty much on your own in making your choices here. If you can handle that, you’ll walk out with a bevy of world-class wines for the best prices you’ll find in Napa Valley.
More recommended wine shops and retailers in Napa Valley, for Napans: Bounty Hunter, Cadet (retail online), Cellar Collections, Sunshine Foods, Trader Joe’s, Whole Foods.
Wine pairings with Cooking For Comfort recipes returns next week. Next Friday, in honor of baseball season: Ballpark Bites and Wines To Match. Ken Morris and I are studying the subtleties of Nacho Cheese Sauce.
Until then, be well and drink well.
5 ideas for clever wine storage
5 Ideas for Clever Wine Storage
We’ve seen pictures of them: extravagant wine cellars that take up entire rooms, filled to the brim with every vintage imaginable. While that would be an incredible in-home luxury for us wine drinkers, most of us simply don’t have the space or budget to make it happen. That being said, we need to get a little clever about how we store our wine collections. If you’re feeling like you could use some help, take a look at the following photos for inspiration. We may not have entire rooms, but with a little know-how, we can still create the right storage.
The Wall
Sure, you’ve utilized your walls for artwork and knickknacks and other things of aesthetic value. But what about creating a functional niche for wine storage? If you’re unsure which walls have the ability to make this transition, talk to a carpenter. He or she can tell you which walls are well suited and then help you with construction.
A Riddling Rack
Want wine storage that’s effective and doubles as a cool sculptural piece? Begin the hunt for a riddling rack. It doesn’t need to cost a bundle: You might get lucky and find one at a flea market or antiques shop if you keep your eyes peeled. Once you find it, you can prop it up, hang it on the wall or do with it whatever you choose. As long as the wine is securely stored, of course.
A Library Card Catalog
Clever solutions require thinking outside the box, which is surely how someone landed on using a card catalog for wine storage. It’s quirky, original and functional, and you can easily place a label on the face of each drawer to indicate the type of wine to be found inside. I don’t know about you, but I’d be happily surprised to find a wine bottle instead of dusty cards when I opened one of these drawers.
The Kitchen Island
Islands are not only an extra surface for meal preparation, they’re also extremely handy for storage. Is there any way you could transform a spot on yours into wine storage? Perhaps there’s cabinetry that can be torn out and replaced with a rack. Or maybe there’s a space for the garbage that would better function as a home for wine. Look at your island from a wine enthusiast point of view.
Beneath the Stairs
This spot can be a challenge for some storage because of the slant, but for wine it’s perfect. Take advantage of the space by building racks lengthwise. You’ll be surprised by how much you can fit. Plus, it adds an interesting visual element to a space.
Dan Dawson is a former Napa Valley wine merchant and sommelier. These days he helps small California wineries connect with folks who want their wine but don’t know it yet. You can reach Dan via his website, DawsonWineAdvisor.com and @dawsonwineadvisor on Facebook and Instagram.