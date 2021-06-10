Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Peachy Wines With Peachy Dishes

I went on the hunt for a fruity, soft, light red wine with a little sweetness to pair with the Pork Tenderloin with Peach Salsa. After making the rounds through wine esoterica with no luck, I’ve landed on one of California’s most popular wines, Meiomi Pinot Noir, California 2019 ($16-$20 depending where you shop). A departure from my typical wine recommendations, Meiomi Pinot Noir is a great choice because it’s soft, fruity and a little sweet. At 6 to 7 grams per liter of residual sugar, it is right at most folks’ sweetness threshold and on par with the sweet/salty pork brine and fresh peaches. The grill flavor of the pork complements the vanilla latte-like flavor from Meiomi’s oak influence. You can find Meiomi at most grocers and liquor stores in the area.

It's a 180-degree turn in case production for my last wine. The Jalapeño Peach-Glazed Chicken is roasted wings and drumsticks (chicken thighs would be good too) with a caramelized, sweet peach glaze. I want an aromatic white wine with at least a suggestion of sweetness, and for that I steer you to Fortunati Vineyards for their Fortunati Viognier “Estate” Oak Knoll District, Napa Valley 2019 ($38). One of Napa’s few Viogniers, and possibly the best, the Fortunati smells like a Hawaiian fruit stand with all its pineapple, mango and citrus goodness. Exotic, floral and heady at 14.5% alcohol, the Viognier is full of flavor and, at 2.5 grams/liter residual sugar, it is below our sweet-sensing threshold, but that sweetness and full body makes it a fine partner with sweet, spicy roast chicken. If you’re going to try this pairing, and I hope you do, I suggest dropping the sugar from 2 ¼ to 1 ½ cups. The glaze will not be as thick, but dropping the sweetness is worth it. If you are comfortable using corn or potato starch as a thickener, use enough to get that plate-sticking consistency that Ken advises.