Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:Talking Wine With Tomatoes

Editor's note: Dan Dawson likes to read Ken Morris' Cooking for Comfort column, which runs on the Tuesday Food pages, and then come up with wines to serve with Ken's recipes. This week, the subject is tomatoes. Find Ken's column at bit.ly/2UPBkAW.
I want to drink wines that make summer tomatoes taste more tomato-y. I’ll take a wild guess and say you want the same.
Apply this philosophy to any food and you’re in pretty good shape. That said, it’s especially true when applied to tomatoes, one of the greatest flavors of summer. Let’s say you’re making one of Ken Morris’s “Cooking For Comfort” recipes from the Register's Tuesday food section.
The dish may request a certain nuance here and there, but the goal stays the same: If your tomato rates a perfect 10 on the yummy-meter, you want to turn it up to 11. Today I’m going to share ideas on how to do this then send you off to get the right wines to try for yourself. If you’re looking for my “Cooking For Comfort” wine pairing recommendations, I have that covered, too.
My wine choices focus respectively on their pronounced salt, pepper, acid and fruit flavors – all qualities that can elevate the taste of the perfect summer tomato. Again, the idea here is for each wine’s distinguishing quality (acid, salt, pepper, fruit) to pair with the same quality in, or on, the tomato, making it even more tomato-y. And tasty.
By the way, if you’re interested, my favorite summer tomato fix is Azzurro Pizzeria’s “BBLT,” a Bacon, Blue Cheese, Lettuce and Tomato manciata (fold-over pizza crust). Only sold when tomatoes are in season, and the season is now. See you there.
-- Salty Wine: Pascal & Nicolas Reverdy Sancerre "Les Coutes" 2019, $28, at Back Room Wines in Napa
The white, chalky sea fossil-laden soils on which these Sauvignon Blanc vines grow explains, in part, the wine’s salty edge. Winemaking, all done in tank, explains the rest.
To be frank, I love this Loire Valley-France wine and all its racy, salty, minerally goodness. With summer tomatoes, it’s like a saline splash over thick, juicy, vibrant red slices. Dust those tomatoes lightly with sea salt for a perfect food and wine match. Drink with Ken Morris’s Rustic Tomato Tart because fresh goat cheese and Sancerre or any super-crisp Sauvignon Blanc are one of this world’s great flavor dynamic duos.
Buy Pascal & Nicolas Reverdy Sancerre at Back Room Wines near the corner of First & Main Streets in Napa. They are open seven days a week.
-- Peppery Wine: RD Winery - Fifth Moon Grüner Veltliner, Edna Valley 2019, $25 at RD Winery
While most Grüner Veltliner wines come from Austria, you can find California versions, albeit sparingly. Here’s one you can find, taste and buy south of town at the new(er) RD Winery off North Kelly Road.
RD’s Fifth Moon wines are made for the dinner table. Modest alcohol (the Grüner is 13% ABV), little to no oak influence and mouth-watering acidity is the style. Visit RD, taste them all and pick your favorites.
My favorite is this Grüner Veltliner, made from grapes grown near San Luis Obispo in Edna Valley. The wine’s black pepper smells and flavors, like the salty Sancerre above, acts as a condiment. Have it with one of those deep red, sweet tomatoes drizzled with peppery olive oil and cracked black pepper and, well, it’s better than just about anything.
From Tuesday’s “Cooking For Comfort,” the Panzanella and Caprese Salad are the best matches. Olive oil, basil, cucumbers and black pepper are all mighty Grüner-friendly. Purchase at RD Winery. They’re at 3 Executive Way, south of Napa. If you’re on the go, purchase online at RDWinery.com and choose pickup.
-- Acid: Lacheteau Muscadet 2019, $7.99 at Trader Joe’s Napa.
When I’m eating a ripe tomato that has more natural “tang,” or some fried green tomatoes, I like a high-acid wine to match. Lacheteau Muscadet, a Trader Joe’s exclusive, does the trick. Taken from another perspective, think of a high acid wine, like this Muscadet, as the tang in your vinaigrette, which when used judiciously highlights whatever it’s coating.
Second time this month I’ve recommended this wine. Not only does it have the tingling acidity for my needs, it’s also very affordable and easy to buy. Muscadet, not to be confused with Muscat, is a very dry and rather tart wine from the France’s Loire Valley, west end, near the Atlantic Ocean. Good ones usually cost $10 to $15/bottle. At $7.99, this is case-purchase territory. Trader Joe’s Napa also sells Vouvray (Chenin Blanc) and Pouilly-Fumé (Sauvignon Blanc) from Lacheteau, which are also very tasty, affordable and recommended.
Fruit: Navarro Dry Gewurztraminer “Estate” Anderson Valley 2019, $24, from Navarro Winery.
Call high-quality Gewurztraminer lots of things. Spicy, floral, aromatic, exotic…fruity. That’s the one. Tomato is a fruit, after all, and pairing it with the right fruity wine will be a big hit. I’m thinking those black cherry tomatoes you pop explode with flavor in your mouth. Match that with the grapefruit, pear, tropical fruitiness of Navarro Gewurz for good fun.
The “Cooking For Comfort” BLT from Tuesday’s food section is a true companion, as is that Azzurro BBLT manciata I mentioned earlier. By the way, Duke’s Mayonnaise that Ken can’t find for his BLT recipe…I saw it at Grocery Outlet on Imola last week. I like it…creamier than Best Foods.
You can only purchase Navarro winery-direct, so go to NavarroWine.com and dig in. Take advantage of their 1 cent shipping on a case purchase. For variety and value, consider the Navarro Sampler #4, Anderson Valley Whites, which includes the Gewurztraminer. I believe that case is in my near future.
Now that you’ve filled your mug with my jug of wine knowledge, use it for the betterment of mankind. Heaven knows we need to be better.