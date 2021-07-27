Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:Talking Wine With Tomatoes

RD’s Fifth Moon wines are made for the dinner table. Modest alcohol (the Grüner is 13% ABV), little to no oak influence and mouth-watering acidity is the style. Visit RD, taste them all and pick your favorites.

My favorite is this Grüner Veltliner, made from grapes grown near San Luis Obispo in Edna Valley. The wine’s black pepper smells and flavors, like the salty Sancerre above, acts as a condiment. Have it with one of those deep red, sweet tomatoes drizzled with peppery olive oil and cracked black pepper and, well, it’s better than just about anything.

From Tuesday’s “Cooking For Comfort,” the Panzanella and Caprese Salad are the best matches. Olive oil, basil, cucumbers and black pepper are all mighty Grüner-friendly. Purchase at RD Winery. They’re at 3 Executive Way, south of Napa. If you’re on the go, purchase online at RDWinery.com and choose pickup.

-- Acid: Lacheteau Muscadet 2019, $7.99 at Trader Joe’s Napa.

When I’m eating a ripe tomato that has more natural “tang,” or some fried green tomatoes, I like a high-acid wine to match. Lacheteau Muscadet, a Trader Joe’s exclusive, does the trick. Taken from another perspective, think of a high acid wine, like this Muscadet, as the tang in your vinaigrette, which when used judiciously highlights whatever it’s coating.