Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: The perfect wine for the perfect burger

Ken’s All-American Burger, invigorating in its simplicity of ingredients, insists to be paired with Zinfandel, the sort of All-American wine. If you love quality Zinfandel, allow me to introduce you to your next favorite Zin winery, David Clinton.

The two owners, David Huang and Clint Holdsworth make it, sell it, and everything in between. They do it all. Their 130-year-old-vine David Clinton Zinfandel “Teldeschi” 2017 ($32) is a spicy, deep-fruited, powerhouse. It’s as if the wine got in a tussle with a peppermill, it’s so black peppery. Generous of flavor, gently tannic, and balanced in ripeness and acidity, the “DC Teldeschi” will take on all hamburger comers. Keep it simple, or lather on the classic condiments & extras, and this Zin will adapt.

Purchase at DavidClintonWines.com and choose Pick-Up at checkout. Good chance David or Clint will bring the wine to your doorstep.

Last Saturday I was lost in a wine wilderness, searching for the right wine to pair with Ken’s Spicy Lamb Burgers. Then, like a gift from Bacchus, Gary’s Wines email hit my inbox with the Saint-Galet Châteauneuf-du-Pape ($24). I asked wine buyer/manager Chris Poulos for same-day delivery and he kindly obliged. I was drinking the Saint-Galet that same night.