Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: The right rosés

The Rosé landscape has changed over the last 10 years. A lot. Back around 2010 the “Rosé is more than sweet White Zin” article would have held some interest. No longer, at least not for folks like us who read newspaper wine columns.

I’m almost as excited to recommend wines to pair with Ken’s “Cooking For Comfort” recipes as I am to eat and drink the combinations. Ken’s Europe-trotting trio of dishes has placed a hurdle on my wine pairing track that I’ll explain in a minute. I’ll Edwin Moses that hurdle and set you up with a good drink.

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $5 for your first 5 months!

Before my pairings, how about a look at Rosé trends at 2021. This is what I call, “Rosé wines…Dan, your thoughts.”

Another year, another international wine shipping delay. The 2021 edition is especially large and problematic due to Covid and the wine tariff “pause,” a temporary halt on wine tariffs imposed by 45. Huge demand for refrigerated containers and lack of same means you and I don’t get to drink as many yummy imported 2020 Rosés just yet. This leads to my next thought.