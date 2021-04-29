Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man:This perfect pairing Is based on emotion

Preface: I’ve been a San Francisco Giants fan since 1976. I can still hear Lon Simmons calling a Gary Matthews double on the radio as my dad and I toiled in the garage. The first game I attended was 1980 on a cold August evening at Candlestick, upper deck. Giants 2, Astros 0.

My mom was freezing…bought a ski cap and wool scarf to survive. I was in short sleeves and mystified how anyone could complain about the cold. I was so excited being there.

Sorry, I don’t have any love for A’s fans. None ‘til they win a playoff series. And if you’re a Dodger fan, well isn’t that special. Sharpen your pencils, folks. I have more recommendations this week than usual. I started writing as a Giants-Marlins game came on the radio and I got carried away!

I’m enamored with Ken’s ballpark home-run recipes. I wish I had an actual wine-pairing report for you, but time was not my friend prior to deadline. Rest assured I’ll be cooking and pairing before the Giants have played 60 games. The Pulled Pork will be divine. The 40 Clove Garlic Chicken looks awesome. It will be much better than the memorably bad sandwich I had at Candlestick in the early ‘90s. Nacho Cheese Sauce…do you notice how little cheese is in it? I think I’ll make it in honor of the year’s first Giants-Dodgers game, May 21.