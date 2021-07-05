Dan Dawson, Dan the Wine Man: Wines for Bastille Day? French, of course

Editor's note: Each week Dan Dawson peruses Ken Morris's Cooking for Comfort column and finds wines to drink with Ken's recipes.

Fresh off a Fourth of July filled with grilled meat products, much in buns, we turn our attention to another nation’s freedom celebration -- food and wine style. Bastille Day, la fête du 14-juillet en France, is a day for picnics and eating al fresco. What to eat traditionally is less specific than our day of independence when the hot dog is king. If you can eat it outside and it’s French, you’re good to go. It’s a wide net.

Ken’s recipes for Tapenade, Pissaladière, and Tarragon Chicken support the notion of the French variety. I don’t know about you, but I think having all three on my picnic table for Bastille Day would be a slice of gustatory heaven. Might add a Model Bakery baguette, Fatted Calf Country Pâté, and a disk of Chevre from Oxbow Wine & Cheese for giggles. And a six-pack of Kronenbourg.

But what about the wine?

Quality journalism doesn't happen without your help. Subscribe today! Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Napa Valley Register. Special offer: $1 for your first 3 months!

The three Cooking For Comfort recipes (Tapenade, Pissaladière, Tarragon Chicken) have so much wine-pairing crossover I don’t think nit-picking over the subtle differences is doing you a service. That’s why I’m taking a different approach to this week’s set of recommendations.