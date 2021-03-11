Dan Glover and the route to winemaking

While being an African American winemaker has challenges, Glover said it hasn’t held him back.

“There is an unconscious bias; it’s nothing overt. I believe that other minority winemakers face similar preconceptions. It’s my role to teach because those subtle prejudices come from ignorance. I try to change them by telling them to try the wine. They realize it that it’s just as good as anyone else’s or better.”

Glover said he had to overcome bias even when he first worked in the cellar.

“Hispanic workers weren’t enthused even though I was a hard worker. I asked them to teach me winery Spanish so we could communicate. The phrase I used over and over was ‘¿Como se dice?’ to learn the correct vocabulary. When they saw I was trying, we became friendly coworkers.”

His network of friends and fellow winemakers is large. “I don’t think any entrepreneur would make it without the community of friends,” Glover said. “The most important thing is your relationship with people. Anything you give, you get back the same if not more. I never forget those who helped along the way. My brand wouldn’t make it without people supporting it by buying directly. It’s humbling and I’m thankful for each bottle sold. The wine club members are amazing. They’re like family.”