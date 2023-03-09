Reminiscing about my formative years in the wine business and paying respects to their influence on where I am today, it’s unremarkable to this audience as many of us have the fortune to hold such a story. About something. I hope it connects on whatever that something is for you. And I’m putting on a Rhone Valley wine tasting soon so I’ve been thinking about these good ol’ days more than usual.

I came to Napa in 1992 and lucked into a server job at restaurant with a deep connection to the best California and French wines. Araujo, Bryant Family and Rochioli helped me define great local wine.

My Coup de Foudre, however, was the Rhone. The smells — so good — were different than anything in my past. The licorice, mint, cinnamon and olive of a particular St. Joseph forevery locked in my mind. The wildness and pomegranate-blueberry of a certain Crozes-Hermitage. The potpourri of what, for years, was my desert island wine: a Châteauneuf-du-Pape. And those wine names — love them all— written in fancy script on the label.

Speaking of the labels, they don’t tell you what the grape is? You have to learn what grapes are in which town’s wine? That’s so cool – like being a member of a secret club when you know them. I wanted in.

In my 20s and unattached, I had to see it. Burgundy, Loire, Alsace — all so great. But for me, the Rhone Valley is by far the best. I’ve made the journey there three times, all told.

Forever memories of The Rhone Valley

*Waking up to a snow-covered hill of Hermitage outside my room’s window.

*The old men at the bar in Ampuis, near Côte-Rôtie, looking over their shoulders at me, in unison, wondering what this kid was doing there.

*The steep, terraced slopes of Cote-Rotie are adorned with the names of its prominent land owners. I walked up the paths to where the vines stopped, turned around to the big, lazy Rhone River and took in a view I was quite sure I’d never have again.

*There was the five-mile bike ride to a much-heralded winery that, I was told, was “just around the corner.” Soon refreshed by amazing hospitality by the owner, ending in a gifted magnum of the winery’s renowned Hermitage. I took care of that magnum for a month while I traveled Europe by plane, train, automobile, boat, bike and foot. It was worth it.

*From walk-in cafés to highly touted restaurants, the food’s so good. As good as hoped and the wine in harmony. Except the andouillette. Watch out for the andouillette.

*On a tip from a local wine merchant, I dropped in on Monsieur I forgot in Cairanne. It was harvest time. I spent a couple of hours moving hoses and turning pumps on and off with him. That was a good day.

*Alone on the banks of the Rhone drinking a Condrieu wine from Viognier vines behind and above me and thinking it doesn’t get any better than this.

*Taking a group to see a young, handsome, Marlboro-smoking vintner in Gigondas and having to hear for days what I hunk he was.

*Walking Châteauneuf-du-Pape and seeing with my own eyes the vineyards are really packed with rocks that look like potatoes! I brought three home and for years showed them off in my previous wine shop. Kids would ask, “why do you have potatoes on the counter?” Those rocks are here in my house somewhere. I need to find them.

Rhone Valley Wine Tasting

You get the idea why the Rhone Valley is special to me. It’s been 22 years since I’ve been, but the magic of wine puts a piece of me there. My next moment of reliving those days is Thursday, March 16 when wine importer and Napa resident Jack Edwards joins me in Outer Space to pour Rhone Valley wines for the public. Jack is smitten with the Rhone, too, but exercises his smittenness in a different way. He goes there often for business. Enjoy with me the fruits of his labor next Thursday in Outer Space.

