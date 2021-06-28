Dan the Wine Man: An Independence Day Special; Drinking Red, White & Rosé with Cooking for Comfort recipes

Editor's note: Usually we run Ken Morris' Cooking for Comfort column on Tuesday's Food section and then on Friday we run Dan Dawson's suggestions for wine pairings for Ken's recipes. This week, however, Dan outdid himself, met the deadlines for the Food pages and so here are the dynamic wine duo of Napa Valley, side by side.

Hang onto today’s food section, folks, because our Fourth of July food and wine theme will carry you well into the fall. Grillin’ and barbecue is the rule rather than the exception for the next three months, and Ken’s sweet-looking recipes will satisfy your senses as many times as you prepare them.

My wine-pairing job is easy this week as the recipes are easy matches, and while I could do the job with 5,000 taste buds tied behind my back, I’ll give my usual 100% effort.

But first: Fourth of July Wines: Dan, your thoughts…

• Wine is fine and beer is dear. If beer is your beverage of choice on The Fourth, you’re not alone. Hefeweizen and fish tacos, pale ale and the barbecue chicken, IPA and flank steak? You betcha.