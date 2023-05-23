Winemakers from all over Europe, Australia and even areas in South Asia have flocked to California’s Central Coast and especially the Paso Robles region to establish new wineries. Now two well-established Paso winemakers have reversed the trend. Two brothers with a major Paso winery are in the process of putting down roots in the heart of Italy.

Georges and Daniel Daou made a mark in Paso Robles with their impressive Bordeaux-style Daou Family Estates wines produced in the region’s hilly Adelaida District.

With the launch of Tenuta Famiglia Daou, Georges, the marketing expert, and Daniel, the winemaker, are extending their winemaking passion to the DOC appellation of Val d’Orcia, Tuscany’s scenic region midway between Rome and Florence. Protected as a World Heritage Site by UNESCO and named for River Orcia, the valley stretches between the provinces of Sienna and Grosseto.

You’re a Bordeaux man, so why Tuscany?

With a hearty laugh, Daniel Daou answered: “I have a wild west kind of attitude, and I say, ‘Let’s find the best way to make Bordeaux.’”

Daou is currently in Val d’Orcia overseeing the project. “If you’re familiar with Bordeaux, you know every inch has been explored.”

What drew him to this part of Tuscany, he confessed, was its similarity to the Paso Robles terroir.

“I’m working with Dr. Tom Rice of Cal Poly and this is exactly what he said: ‘It’s like our terroir in Paso.’”

There might be similarity in its calcareous clay soil but the climate is cooler and the Val d’Orcia region gets consistent rain throughout the year. “That allows dry farming to be more successful,” Daniel said. “Basically, everybody dry farms here.”

Daou’s 210-acre property sits at an elevation ranging from 800 to 1600 feet. The plan is for an 80-acre vineyard planted to Cabernet Sauvignon, Cabernet Franc and Merlot. “We want to be sure we honor the tradition of Tuscany, so we have decided to plant some Sangiovese. To what extent we don’t know yet,” Daou commented. Organic and biodynamic principles will be practiced in high-density planting with the best rootstocks and clones.

While the winery will be designed and permitted for a 15,000 annual-case production, Daou believes their target will be closer to 10,000-12,000 cases. His daughter Lizzy Daou, who interned for two years at Bordeaux’s famous First Growth wine estate Chateau LaTour, is heading the project as winemaker of Coroglie wine, so named after an old farmhouse located on the property.

“We are restoring the house and its heritage,” Daou said of the 250-year-old house.

The hunt for a Tuscan property took the brothers seven years of search. “Unlike here [in the US] Italians don’t buy property to flip it.

"They pass it on from generation to generation.” But Daou lucked out and found a willing family.

Construction has started, but it’s taking longer than expected on the virgin land. “We have encountered so many rocks that it delayed the project by a year, and it cost us five times more to prep the land,” he explained. “It’s a little bit of pain in the beginning, but it’s a good thing and we like to do things from scratch.”

For Daou, it’s worth the wait as his team patiently and meticulously plans the development while protecting and restoring the region’s heritage. And then there’s the scenic beauty of Val d’Orcia. “It’s where the Romans would come for hot springs,” Daou told me.

The Daou family saga began in Beirut, Lebanon, where an idyllic family life was shattered in 1973 when some of the first rockets fired in the tragic Lebanese civil war badly injured the family. Given that the family spoke French at home, they decided to immigrate to the south of France.

But the brothers wanted the American dream and arrived in the US in 1980. Within a few years, they established in Southern California Daou Systems, Inc., an advanced computer system for healthcare providers which they took public. After the sale of that company, the brothers went in search of adventure in a completely new arena — wine.

As longtime residents of France, wine was naturally a part of family life. Although trained as an engineer, Daniel Daou poured his passion into winemaking. He traveled the globe in search of the perfect place to grow Bordeaux varieties and eventually settled on Paso Robles. Their winery was established in 2007.

Style and elegance is winemaker Daou’s mantra. The wines are bold with uber phenolics yet there’s a layer of velvety richness that lyrically sashays across the palate in Bordeaux-style blends such as Mayote, Micho and the flagship Soul of a Lion crafted to honor the legacy of the family patriarch, Joseph Daou. The pièce de résistance is Patrimony, a hedonistic Cabernet Sauvignon with the voluptuousness of Sophia Loren and the elegance of Audrey Hepburn. A love for the Mediterranean landscape has now taken the brothers to Tuscany.

“Italy feels like a second home — the culture is very similar, the climate is Mediterranean and the food is unbelievable,” Daou enthused. He added that while the industry refers to their Tuscan project as a business venture, it’s far from that.

“It’s a project from the heart,” he expressed. “It will be five years before we make the first wine and make any money.”

With exports to 62 countries, Daou Family Estates wine has played an important role in securing Paso Robles’ position on the international wine map. Once the Coroglie wines are ready for release in the next five years, Daou envisions serving the Tuscan and Paso Robles offerings together.

“We can say this is our Super Tuscan and this is our Paso Cab,” he foresees. “Let’s taste them both side by side. Come discover Paso in Tuscany and Tuscan wines in Paso.”